High Quality Super Anchor Flashing Components
Last Updated on 18 Mar 2014
Flashing components are made from the highest quality materials ensuring they remain functional for the service life of the roofing materials.
Overview
Description
Super Anchors are designed for use as a fall protection anchorage device to be used by one person at a time. They may be installed onto the top chords of trusses, rafters, I-joists, and beams flashed into the roofing membrane and left in place as a permanent fixture.
Super Anchor Flashings with Multiple Application Use
- Santroprene Base can be used with American shingles, wooden shingles
- Lead Base can be used with tile, wooden shakes, slate
- Custom base available for lead, aluminium and copper
- EPDM base
- Aluminium/EPDM base
Super Anchor offer Packages and Accessories for Retail Operations
- Tether Strap - Single
- Tether Strap 6-PAK
- Santoprene base packaged in retail single pack
- Black Stem Cover/Tether packaged in retail single pack
- Grey Stem Cover/Tether packaged in retail single pack
- Santoprene Base, Black Stem Cover/Tether packaged in retail single pack
- EPDM Base, Grey Stem Cover/Tether packaged in retail single pack