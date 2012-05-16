High Quality, High Design Entry Door Handles and Recessed Pulls from Barben Industries

Barben Architectural Hardware is an Australian manufacturer of premium 316 marine grade stainless steel and timber DDA compliant entry door handles. Innovation and design focus has fused to create the new 2014 collection of handles by Barben. Available in satin and polished stainless steel, powder coat, electroplated and anodized finishes there is sure to be a handle to suit your individual project. The timber handles are manufactured using re-cycled timber and are available in Tasmanian Oak, Spotted Gum, Blackbutt, American White oak and many other species and can also be stained to specific requirements. The timber handles are sealed with 2 coats of clear polyurethane to ensure that are suitable for internal and external applications. Barben Architectural Hardware also custom manufacture handles to suit your specific projects and requirements. The Barben collection of handles are suitable for residential and commercial applications for timber, glass and aluminium swing and sliding doors.

For more information on the complete range of Barben handles and to obtain a copy of the 2014 catalogue please email us at info@barben.com.au