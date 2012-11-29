High Performance Solar Power Systems from Express Power
Last Updated on 29 Nov 2012
Efficient Solar Power Systems from Express Power produces quality sustainable energy for your home.
Overview
Reliable environmental energy resources, intelligent Solar Power Systems from Express Power deliver independent sustainability for homes and residence.
Cultivating more than what you put in, PV modules is able to produce exceptionally more energy during their product life than compared to energy requirements to produce it.
Quality sustainable energy with Express Power Power Systems
- Accessing powerful solar energy to lower utility costs for continuous savings
- Increasing your home value with 15% electricity offset for higher sell on prices
- High efficiency with 25 year cell life for long lasting performance
- Simple to maintain by water hosing down every so often for ease
- Quality reassurance with CEC Approved parts for reliability
- Focusing on accountability, solar cell air pollutants are 90% less harmful than fossil fuels
- Requiring only light and not heat, systems can generate energy in cold seasons
- Durably designed Solar Power Systems are resilient to harsh weather conditions
- Dense power capacity with high speed energy harvesting
- Internationally certified grid connected operation
- Powerful sine wave outputs for dependable quality
- Quiet in operation for non- obstructive integration into homes
Competitively priced Hareon Solar Panels are extremely efficient going from 0-5 watts output tolerance for product longevity.
Developed with confidence, Express Power offers 5 to 10 years product warranty for your complete peace of mind and price match competitors for similar products and services.