Intelligent and safe LED Streetlights offer energy efficiency
Indoor Flexible LED Strip Lights are easily installed with double sided adhesive
Efficient ribbed backing prevents over heating in LED Downlights
Low maintenance and non-flickering LED Strips for long lasting reliability
High Performance LED Lights from Designlite

Last Updated on 07 Dec 2012

High quality illumination, comprehensive LED Lighting products from DesignLite are suited for a variety of indoor and outdoor applications.

Overview
Description
Intelligent illumination for a variety of applications, LED Lights from Designlite offer clear and reliable lighting with their extensive range.

Versatile LED Downlights for greater coverage
  • Ribbed diecast heat sink designs for minimised over heating
  • Aluminium bodies with various finishes to suit your decor
  • Available in single/double/triple configurations and wattages
Flexible Indoor LED Strips
  • Long lasting lifetime rated 50,000 hours for reliable use in advertising, decoration and highlighting
  • Easily trimmed to required length and attached with 3M double sided adhesive for installation ease
  • IP65 LED Strip also available outdoor applications
Energy efficient non flickering LED Linear Tubes
  • Low maintenance and heat for simple ongoing up keep of 30,000 hour life time
  • Intelligent auto adjust energy saving brightness with up to 60% savings
  • Non UV, IR radiation and mercury for a cleaner lighting solution
Durable multipurpose LED Flood Lights
  • Extensive120 degree wide beam lighting with less carbon and no ultraviolet emissions
  • Powerful 50,000 hours of operation with hard wearing die cast aluminium alloy casing
  • Clever U-mounted bracket for versatile applications and suitable for commercial and domestic uses
Low level glare with Halogen or LED Recessed Wall Lights
  • Comfortable low glare for safe ambient illumination in high traffic areas
  • Produced from durable aluminium and silver painted finish for attractiveness and quality
One metre ceiling cavity mounted LED Pendant Light Panel
  • Developed from high performance die cast aluminium and ultra pure aluminium with silver powder coated finish for long lasting reliability
  • High output with opal diffuser panel for bright and comfortable lighting
Samsung 132 piece LED Downlight Shoplighters
  • Manufactured from die cast and ultra pure extrusion heat sink aluminium for reliability
  • Frosted glass as standard with ribbed diecast heat sink back for continuous cooling
Environmental community safety with LED Streetlights
  • Modern designs offering energy saving capability with electroplated reflector for 94% efficiency
  • Broad illumination field with uniform lighting for reliable safety
Work lighting with brush aluminium LED Under Shelf Lights

Clever recessed under cabinet lighting for essential illumination of every day working spaces in kitchens, displays and shelves.

Offering quality LED lighting solutions, DesignLite also offer LED Wall, Surface Mounted Lights.
High performance with confidence in design, DesignLite stringently examines their products for your quality reassurance.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
DesignLite Pendant Lights Product Information

1.39 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DesignLite Flexible LED Strip Product Information

405.21 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DesignLite RLED18R Product Data Sheet

249.17 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DesignLite Adjustable Shop Lighter Product Information

282.09 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DesignLite Recessed Wall Lights Product Information

352.39 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DesignLite Wing Streetlight Product Information

496.69 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DesignLite LED Floodlight Product Information

239.05 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DesignLite LED Linear Tube Product Information

273.13 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DesignLite LED Triple Recessed Downlight Information

1.12 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DesignLite LED Surface Mounted Light Product Information

491.03 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressThomastown, VIC

Factory 1, 19 Macquarie Street

03 9464 6642
