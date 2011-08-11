High Efficiency Gas Fires by Heatmaster

The Heatmaster Enviro is an award winning high efficiency gas fire with a 4.6 star rating and a huge heat output. The clean straight lines and landscape design with no grills or louvers creates a very contemporary fireplace.The zero clearance installation is made even easier with the very small diameter flexible flue which can be run vertically, horizontally or through the floor.



High Efficiency Gas Fires

4.6 Star Rating

Contemporary design - no grills/louvers

Australian made and owned

Programmable thermostat

Heats up to 250 sq meters

Flexible, direct vent flute

The Enviro has an option to duct a portion of the heat to a second room and with the programmable thermostat remote control included as standard all you need to consider is whether to go with the black or stainless steel fascia along with your choice of ceramic logs, pebbles or coals.