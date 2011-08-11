High Efficiency Gas Fires by Heatmaster

Logo
High Efficiency Gas Fires
Last Updated on 11 Aug 2011

High efficiency gas fires designed for home and commercial use

Overview
Description

The Heatmaster Enviro is an award winning high efficiency gas fire with a 4.6 star rating and a huge heat output. The clean straight lines and landscape design with no grills or louvers creates a very contemporary fireplace.The zero clearance installation is made even easier with the very small diameter flexible flue which can be run vertically, horizontally or through the floor.

  • 4.6 Star Rating
  • Contemporary design - no grills/louvers
  • Australian made and owned
  • Programmable thermostat
  • Heats up to 250 sq meters
  • Flexible, direct vent flute

The Enviro has an option to duct a portion of the heat to a second room and with the programmable thermostat remote control included as standard all you need to consider is whether to go with the black or stainless steel fascia along with your choice of ceramic logs, pebbles or coals.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Heatmaster Enviro Brochure

2.00 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Enviro Horizontal Flue Installation

967.72 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Enviro Vertical Flue Installation Guide

1.09 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Enviro Under Floor Flue Installation

1.43 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Enviro Installation Brochure

2.17 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBayswater, VIC

2/9 Nicole Cl

03 9761 7130
