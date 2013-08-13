Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
ADM Instrument Engineering
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Mean Well LDD-H DC-DC LED Driver
Mean Well LDD-HS DC-DC LED Driver
Mean Well LDD-HW DC-DC LED Driver
Mean Well LDD-H DC-DC LED Driver
Mean Well LDD-HS DC-DC LED Driver
Mean Well LDD-HW DC-DC LED Driver

High Efficiency DC-DC LED Drivers from ADM Instrument Engineering

Last Updated on 13 Aug 2013

Mean Well is known world-wide for reliable, cost effective LED drivers and is sure to have a driver for your application.

Overview
Description
Identified with high reliability yet remaining cost effective, Mean Well’s reputable range of LED drivers has been integrated worldwide across a variety of industries and applications.

Compact design, fully encapsulated with IP67 level certification for pins and wire style, Mean Well’s comprehensive range effortlessly integrates to any application.

Constant 300mA to 700mA Mean Well LDD-L Current Step-Down LED Drivers
  • Broad input voltage between 9- 36VDC
  • Wide output LED string voltage of 2- 32VDC
  • High efficiency of up to 95%
Constant current 300mA to 1000mA with Mean Well LDD-H
  • Broad input voltage between 9- 56VDC
  • Wide output LED string voltage of 2- 52VDC
  • High efficiency of up to 97%
Delivering quality LED Drivers to ensure continuous performance, Mean Well DC/DC step-down LED Drivers are backed with a 3 year warranty for your assurance.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
LDD-H Specification Sheet

201.62 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
LDD-L Specification Sheet

227.08 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressDingley Village, VIC

21 Garden Boulevard

03 9551 6922
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap