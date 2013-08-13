High Efficiency DC-DC LED Drivers from ADM Instrument Engineering



Constant 300mA to 700mA Mean Well LDD-L Current Step-Down LED Drivers

Broad input voltage between 9- 36VDC

Wide output LED string voltage of 2- 32VDC

High efficiency of up to 95%

Constant current 300mA to 1000mA with Mean Well LDD-H

Broad input voltage between 9- 56VDC

Wide output LED string voltage of 2- 52VDC

High efficiency of up to 97%

Identified with high reliability yet remaining cost effective, Mean Well’s reputable range of LED drivers has been integrated worldwide across a variety of industries and applications.Compact design, fully encapsulated with IP67 level certification for pins and wire style, Mean Well’s comprehensive range effortlessly integrates to any application.Delivering quality LED Drivers to ensure continuous performance, Mean Well DC/DC step-down LED Drivers are backed with a 3 year warranty for your assurance.