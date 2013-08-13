High Efficiency DC-DC LED Drivers from ADM Instrument Engineering
Last Updated on 13 Aug 2013
Mean Well is known world-wide for reliable, cost effective LED drivers and is sure to have a driver for your application.
Overview
Description
Identified with high reliability yet remaining cost effective, Mean Well’s reputable range of LED drivers has been integrated worldwide across a variety of industries and applications.
Compact design, fully encapsulated with IP67 level certification for pins and wire style, Mean Well’s comprehensive range effortlessly integrates to any application.
Constant 300mA to 700mA Mean Well LDD-L Current Step-Down LED Drivers
- Broad input voltage between 9- 36VDC
- Wide output LED string voltage of 2- 32VDC
- High efficiency of up to 95%
- Broad input voltage between 9- 56VDC
- Wide output LED string voltage of 2- 52VDC
- High efficiency of up to 97%