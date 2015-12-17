The HiGrip™ Anti-Skid surfacing from MPS Paving Systems is an exceptional surfacing product made from calcined bauxite aggregate.

Calcined bauxite is combined with a resin binder for the highest performance and durability.

Tested for performance and results in proven accident reduction:

Intersection Approaches

Pedestrian Crossing Approaches

Roundabout Approaches

Freeway “Off Ramps”

Accident Blackspots

HiGrip™ complies with the relevant Australian Standards for high friction and anti-skid surfacing.

Installation is a typically quick process with a curing time of between 2-3 hours, maximising resources and minimising traffic and public disruption.