HiGrip™ Anti-Skid Surfacing
Last Updated on 17 Dec 2015
Overview
The HiGrip™ Anti-Skid surfacing from MPS Paving Systems is an exceptional surfacing product made from calcined bauxite aggregate.
Calcined bauxite is combined with a resin binder for the highest performance and durability.
Tested for performance and results in proven accident reduction:
- Intersection Approaches
- Pedestrian Crossing Approaches
- Roundabout Approaches
- Freeway “Off Ramps”
- Accident Blackspots
HiGrip™ complies with the relevant Australian Standards for high friction and anti-skid surfacing.
Installation is a typically quick process with a curing time of between 2-3 hours, maximising resources and minimising traffic and public disruption.