MPS Paving Systems Australia
Last Updated on 17 Dec 2015

Overview
Description

The HiGrip™ Anti-Skid surfacing from MPS Paving Systems is an exceptional surfacing product made from calcined bauxite aggregate.

Calcined bauxite is combined with a resin binder for the highest performance and durability.

Tested for performance and results in proven accident reduction:

  • Intersection Approaches
  • Pedestrian Crossing Approaches
  • Roundabout Approaches
  • Freeway “Off Ramps”
  • Accident Blackspots

HiGrip™ complies with the relevant Australian Standards for high friction and anti-skid surfacing.

Installation is a typically quick process with a curing time of between 2-3 hours, maximising resources and minimising traffic and public disruption.

Contact
Display AddressBerwick, VIC

PO Box 650

03 9707 0077
