Kronotex Herringbone: Beautiful, durable & affordable
Last Updated on 22 Apr 2020

Classic elegance meets modern living with Herringbone laminate floors by Kronotex. Historically reserved for expensive hard wood floors, the beautiful Herringbone look is now available in affordable and robust laminate boards.

Classic elegance meets modern living with Herringbone laminate floors by Kronotex. Historically reserved for expensive hard wood floors, the beautiful Herringbone look is now available in affordable and robust laminate boards. Designed and manufactured in Germany, Herringbone by Kronotex combines cutting edge surface structures with authentic timber and concrete patterns to create strikingly realistic floors.

Constructed from sustainably sourced pinewood and free from resins and glues, Herringbone by Kronotex has zero halogens, PCBs and dioxins. Manufactured using formaldehyde free binders, the product is essentially odourless and has extremely low emissions. With an AC4 abrasion rating and a Use Class of 32, Herringbone by Kronotex is robust enough for both residential and average commercial use. Available in five stunning decors, from golden oak tones to minimalistic concrete looks, this range is on trend and in demand.

Features & benefits:

  • 8mm thick boards with a modern matt finish
  • Water resistant
  • AC4 abrasion rating
  • Revolutionary CLIC system with an easy-to-handle two-piece set
  • Abrasion and scratch resistant
  • Non-fading and hard-wearing
  • Flame resistant
  • Produced from natural sustainable raw materials
  • 100% recyclable
  • German engineered

Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

68 Prosperity Way

1300 737 155
