Height safety and fall arrest systems by AM-BOSS Access Ladders Pty Ltd

Hazardous falls can severely injure or result in deaths of a worker regardless of experience or age, AM-BOSS offer a comprehensive range of Harnesses and Height Safety Kits developed with the highest quality materials for long lasting reliability and strength.

Suitable for a variety of roof, metal and tower workers, Height Safety and Fall Arrest systems are available, including Ladder Brackets for Gutter, Parapet and Rail.

High traction for safer ascent and descent, AM-BOSS also offers secure Anchor Point Strops for use at the entry and exit points on fixed ladder access.

High quality Ladlines and Static Lines constructed to stringent Australian Standards

Adherence to AS1657-2013 requires a Caged Access Ladder or Ladline be in place where a person is at risk of falling six meters

Enhanced with Climb Safe system for safer ascending and descending a fixed access ladder while still allowing free movement along the ladder

Attractive Static Lines allow for accentuated roof top design and also offer complete hands free access for more than one worker



Durable stainless steel Anchor Points for reliable longevity and is suitable for most roofs including:

Corrugated

Smartspan

Prodeck

Superdeck

Topdeck 700

Flatdeck

Integrity

Cliplock

Spandeck

Trimdeck



Protecting your operations with OH&S minded Height Safety and Fall Arrest Systems, AM-BOSS gives you the security you need.

AM-BOSS trusted solutions can be individually modified to suit your specification application and environment.