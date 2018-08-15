Logo
Hebelpanel – Screw fixed: Wall 90 minute & 2 hour FYREPANEL
Last Updated on 15 Aug 2018

The 90 minute & 2 hour HP - FYREPANELS are screw fixed fire rated access panels with a laminated MDF or ACP face designed to meet the requirements of the BCA with FRLs of -/90/90 & -/120/120 fire from both directions.

Overview
Description

General

The 90 minute & 2 hour HP - FYREPANELS are screw fixed fire rated access panels with a laminated MDF or ACP face designed to meet the requirements of the BCA with FRLs of -/90/90 &
-/120/120 fire from both directions.
-/120/120 fire from both directions.

Uses

The HP - FYREPANELS are approved for installation in walls & shafts and of fire rated construction where integrity and insulation are required to be maintained in both directions, to meet that of the HEBELPANEL requiring access through it. Example: A Non-load bearing FRL -/90/90 or -/120/120 wall.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

488.2 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

584.28 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBurleigh Heads, QLD

Gold Coast Office 8/8 Hampton Road

07 5593 4955
Display AddressGeebung, QLD

Brisbane Office 417 Newman Road

07 3865 4422
