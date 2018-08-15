Hebelpanel – Screw fixed: Wall 90 minute & 2 hour FYREPANEL

General

The 90 minute & 2 hour HP - FYREPANELS are screw fixed fire rated access panels with a laminated MDF or ACP face designed to meet the requirements of the BCA with FRLs of -/90/90 &

-/120/120 fire from both directions.

Uses

The HP - FYREPANELS are approved for installation in walls & shafts and of fire rated construction where integrity and insulation are required to be maintained in both directions, to meet that of the HEBELPANEL requiring access through it. Example: A Non-load bearing FRL -/90/90 or -/120/120 wall.