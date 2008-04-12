Logo
Lights for gardens, entrances, stairways and pathways
Heavy Duty, Waterproof Exterior and Landscape Lights from Online Lighting

Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008

Exterior and Landscaping Lighting are indirect or direct and come in different materials such as aluminium, bronze, steel and glass

Overview
Description
Online Lighting offers a huge range of attractive, energy efficient, hard-wearing and easy to install outdoor lighting products.

Online Lighting distributes high quality exterior lighting products made from materials such as aluminium, bronze, galvanised steel, impact resistant glass and stainless steel.

Easy to install lighting for outdoor applications
Online Lighting offers products for all exterior lighting applications including:
  • Indirect an direct lighting
  • Building exteriors
  • Landscape lights
  • Entrances
  • Stairways
  • Pathways
  • Driveways
  • Architectural accenting
  • Floodlighting
  • Spotlights

View and order your products via the online shop in the convenience of your own home or business. All exterior and outdoor lighting are packaged securely and delivered straight to your door throughout Australia and worldwide.

Contact
Display AddressCremorne, NSW

348 Military Rd

1300 791 345
