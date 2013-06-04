Heat Tracing Cables and Accessories from Thermon Australia

Logo
Comprehensive Heat Tracing Cables range from Thermon Australia
Last Updated on 04 Jun 2013

With many years of experience Thermon Australia offers the biggest selection of electric heating cables and control systems.

Overview
Description
The demands placed on heat tracing systems vary based on the design paramenters specific to each application. To meet these needs, Thermon manufactures the widest variety of electric heating cables and control systems in the world.

Industrial Electric Heat Tracing Systems
Thermon's range of heat tracing cables include:
  • Self Regulating Heating Cables for Hot Water Systems
  • Power Limiting Heater Cables
  • Parallel Constant Watt Heating Cables
  • Mineral Insulated Heating Cables
  • Skin Effect Heating Systems
Thermon's range also includes Tank and Hopper Heating Systems and Control and Monitoring systems.

Thermon holds a unique position as the only heat tracing company completely dedicated to its industry since 1954. Thermon has concentrated its efforts exclusively on heat tracing installation, the external application of heat to pipes, tanks and instrumentation.

Thermon provides for your heat tracing solutions regardless of the application.
Contact
Display AddressBayswater, VIC

30 London Dr

03 9762 6900
Postal AddressCaringbah, NSW

Room 29, 351 The Kingsway

03 9762 6900
Postal AddressBrowns Plains, QLD

PO Box 1115,

03 9762 6900
