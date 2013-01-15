Health and Aged Care Furniture Enters a New Era
The Ergo-Pro is an ultimate quality and dependable healthcare and aged care furniture, great for hospitals and nursing homes.
Heath and Aged Care administrators have had little choice when selecting stylish, comfortable and functional health care and aged care chairs and recliners, with most products looking very clinical and dated.
That has now changed with the introduction of the Ergo-Pro range of Health and Aged Care furniture, distributed by exclusively Nufurn.
The Ergo-Pro Range of Health and Aged Care Furniture
Modern healthcare seating solutions featuring:
Ergonomically Contoured Patient Seating and Recliners
- 2 recliners
- 2 high back fixed height patient chairs
- 2 medium back fixed height patient chairs
- 2 visitor chair options.
It has been shown that good design can simply make people feel better.
- The beautiful, simple, non-clinical design of the aged care chairs, can help patients to feel better sooner
- 100% European Beech frame from sustainable, plantations
- Specific high density, ergonomically contoured, fire retardant foam
- Well balanced and light manual resistance during operation can help with patient recovery when appropriate
- Open sides maintain unrivalled patient access and permits easy, thorough, hygienic cleaning of the healthcare chairs
- German tilt reclining mechanism is ultra smooth for ease of operation
- OH&S assured as the recliner can be easily moved by 2 people
- Range of accessories and fabric to customise the recliners to your use
Hospitals Choosing To Install Ergo-Pro Health and Aged Care Furniture
- St Vincents Private Hospital
- Mater Hospital Orthopaedic Clinic
- Sydney Adventist Hospital
- Sydney Prosthodontics
- Links Seaside Independent Living
Ergo-Pro seating is designed for comfort and safety in aged care homes, hospitals, nursing homes, clinics and day surgeries, providing recovery assistance.
