Health and Aged Care Furniture Enters a New Era

The Ergo-Pro Range of Health and Aged Care Furniture

2 recliners

2 high back fixed height patient chairs

2 medium back fixed height patient chairs

2 visitor chair options.

Heath and Aged Care administrators have had little choice when selecting stylish, comfortable and functional health care and aged care chairs and recliners, with most products looking very clinical and dated.That has now changed with the introduction of the Ergo-Pro range of Health and Aged Care furniture, distributed by exclusively Nufurn.Modern healthcare seating solutions featuring:

Ergonomically Contoured Patient Seating and Recliners

It has been shown that good design can simply make people feel better.

The beautiful, simple, non-clinical design of the aged care chairs, can help patients to feel better sooner

100% European Beech frame from sustainable, plantations

Specific high density, ergonomically contoured, fire retardant foam

Well balanced and light manual resistance during operation can help with patient recovery when appropriate

Open sides maintain unrivalled patient access and permits easy, thorough, hygienic cleaning of the healthcare chairs

German tilt reclining mechanism is ultra smooth for ease of operation

OH&S assured as the recliner can be easily moved by 2 people

Range of accessories and fabric to customise the recliners to your use

Hospitals Choosing To Install Ergo-Pro Health and Aged Care Furniture

St Vincents Private Hospital

Mater Hospital Orthopaedic Clinic

Sydney Adventist Hospital

Sydney Prosthodontics

Links Seaside Independent Living

Ergo-Pro seating is designed for comfort and safety in aged care homes, hospitals, nursing homes, clinics and day surgeries, providing recovery assistance.