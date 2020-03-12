Hawthorn Bricks by Daniel Robertson

Logo
Last Updated on 12 Mar 2020

The rich historic ambience that characterises the Hawthorn collection is ideal for heritage renovations or new developments seeking an aged aesthetic. The Hawthorn range also possesses a handmade aesthetic for architectural projects seeking a premium appearance.

Overview
Description

The rich historic ambience that characterises the Hawthorn collection is ideal for heritage renovations or new developments seeking an aged aesthetic. The collection is offered in a traditional colour palette that brings together reds, greys, blacks, browns and tans.

Hawthron 50

This old world brick is offered in a slim elegant range called Hawthorn 50, rendering it perfect for feature walls and projects looking to merge contemporary form with historic charm.

Hawthron 470

The Hawthorn 470 is an architecturally robust brick double in size to the Hawthorn 50, and is suitable for both interior and exterior applications across all project types. Bricks and mortar joints work together to create fine, elegant horizontal lines in the overall wall.

The Hawthorn range also possesses a handmade aesthetic for architectural projects seeking a premium appearance.

