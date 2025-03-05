Anchor Points, Static Lines & Harness Gear

Anchor Points (AP100)

The comprehensive range of anchors are ideally suited to personnel working at heights, utilising a harness and lanyard fall protection system for roof and gutter maintenance and servicing of roof mounted plant/equipment. Our rope access anchors enable maintenance personnel to access wall facades easily and are ideal for difficult to reach areas.

All SAYFA Anchors are constructed of the highest grade materials and have a low visual impact and advanced energy absorbing properties.

Products include:

3SIXTY® Top Mount Anchors provide uniform load distribution to the anchor plate, allowing fixture to lighter structures and roof decks. The newest addition to the range, the 3SIXTY® Rapid, offers simpler and quicker installation and is powder coated to easily blend into its surrounds and avoid dissimilar metals issues. It also enables rope access rescue even if the anchor has been activated, saving the need for multiple types of anchors to be installed.

LOW-PRO® Anchors provide quick and easy installation to metal purlin structures suiting standard, corrugated and span deck roof profiles. LOW-PRO Anchors can be used for fall arrest and (if used in pairs) in rope access applications such as façade and window access.

XPLORA® Anchors have been designed for anchorage into concrete and hard natural stone. The eyelet can be removed if needed. Included in the XPLORA range are several top mount anchors for metal deck installation.

COBRA® Anchors allow fixture to timber structures with tiled roof construction ensuring there is no need to penetrate individual roof tiles and that no additional flashing or seals are required.

SPYDA® Temporary Anchors offer the option to be clip or screw fixed to various roof deck profiles. They are lightweight and relocatable, folding into a compact unit with carry bag.

Static Line Systems (SL200)

TRAVEL8® Static Line Systems and PILOT® Travellers meet Australian Standard AS/NZS 1891 and ensure high performance and safety for operators using harness equipment and lanyard fall protection gear.

Failsafe Locking Technology for full height safety:

The PILOT Traveller® is designed with fail-safe locking technology. Used with TRAVEL8 Static Line Systems, the PILOT Traveller® provides consistent protection against falls from heights.

The Static Line travellers work smoothly around corners and over intermediates without needing to be separated from the system.

Suitable for horizontal and vertical operations, these static line systems are simple to install using modular components and flexible mounting resources.

All static line components can be tracked with the traceable identification feature incorporated.

Harness Gear and Equipment (HR000)

SAYFA's Zero™ range of harnesses, harness kits and equipment are Australian Standards compliant, providing comfort and protection when working at height. SAYFA's lockable harness cabinets offer controlled storage of personal protective equipment (PPE).

The comprehensive range of Zero™ harness gear and equipment includes: