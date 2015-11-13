Hardwood Cladding, warmth and durability from Auswest Timbers
Last Updated on 13 Nov 2015
The combination of flexibility, natural texture and a timeless character combine to create this unique Hardwood Cladding product from Auswest Timbers.
Overview
With the option of factory-applied finishes, the need for onsite finishing is eliminated.
Features that are often lacking in conventional cladding systems are what give Auswest Timbers the edge. The Hardwood Timber Cladding offers character, rich colour and texture as well as a proven track record of long lasting durability.
The benefits of the Hardwood Cladding include the following:
- Sustainably grown timbers
- Natural oil and stain finishes
- Available as a primed or pre-finished range
- Meets fire rating BAL 12.5
While the timbers are available in two general colourways of blonde and red, the wide range of variants as well as finishes ensures there is a Hardwood Cladding option to meet every style and project.
Downloads
Contact
Bairnsdale Processing Centre 15 Powerstation Rd61 3 5153 3400
Orbost – Brodribb Sawmill Princess Highway61 3 5161 2000
Welshpool Trade & Retail Centre 455 Orrong Road61 8 9351 6429