Hardwood Cladding, warmth and durability from Auswest Timbers

The combination of flexibility, natural texture and a timeless character combine to create this unique Hardwood Cladding product from Auswest Timbers. Ideal as contemporary cladding, the material is ideal for both commercial and residential designs.

With the option of factory-applied finishes, the need for onsite finishing is eliminated.

Features that are often lacking in conventional cladding systems are what give Auswest Timbers the edge. The Hardwood Timber Cladding offers character, rich colour and texture as well as a proven track record of long lasting durability.

The benefits of the Hardwood Cladding include the following:

Sustainably grown timbers

Natural oil and stain finishes

Available as a primed or pre-finished range

Meets fire rating BAL 12.5

While the timbers are available in two general colourways of blonde and red, the wide range of variants as well as finishes ensures there is a Hardwood Cladding option to meet every style and project.