Hansgrohe Raindance Select - Air Power technology

Select is the latest touch button technology introduced by Hansgrohe. Designed by Phoenix Design, the new hand-shower presents a thin curved rose with soft edges and contains the 'Select' push button, a single-handed function to switch between three different spray patterns intuitively and within moments.

The multi-functional hand-shower controls three spray functions with the touch of a button - Rain Air, Caress Air and Mixed - and includes Hansgrohe's revolutionary AirPower technology, which enriches water with air for a natural rain sensation on the body. The included classic style rail features a manually controlled slide bar with an adjustable shower angle.

The airhead in Hansgrohe shower technology will increase showering pleasure and reduce the requirement for water. Because air is plentiful, but precious water is not, the Hansgrohe innovators have invented something ground-breaking in their own spray laboratory: AirPower. That means: having fun and conserving resources at the same time.

Includes: