Baines Masonry Blocks
Trojanstone

Last Updated on 12 Jun 2018

Trojanstone Paver are handmade to the highest manufacturing standards.

Pavers of Disctinction

Trojanstone Paver are handmade to the highest manufacturing standards. These Pavers are 400 x 400 x40mm. 400 x 420 x 40mm Bullnose (Special Order).

Available in a range of attractive colours and suitable for residential use

Trojanstone Mystique

Trojanstone Paver are handmade to the highest manufacturing standards. These Pavers are 600 x 300 x 40mm. 600 x 320 x 40mm Bullnose (Special Order)

Available in a range of attractive colours and suitable for residential use

Trojanston Regal

Trojanstone Paver are handmade to the highest manufacturing standards. These Pavers are 500 x 500 x 40mm.

Available in a range of attractive colours and suitable for residential use

Trojanstone Decorative Trims

Trojanstone Paver are handmade to the highest manufacturing standards. These Pavers are 400 x 100 x 40mm.

Available in a range of attractive colours and suitable for residential use.

Display AddressAppin, NSW

900 Wilton Rd

02 4631 1383
