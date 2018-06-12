Pavers of Disctinction

Trojanstone Paver are handmade to the highest manufacturing standards. These Pavers are 400 x 400 x40mm. 400 x 420 x 40mm Bullnose (Special Order).

Available in a range of attractive colours and suitable for residential use

Trojanstone Mystique

Trojanstone Paver are handmade to the highest manufacturing standards. These Pavers are 600 x 300 x 40mm. 600 x 320 x 40mm Bullnose (Special Order)

Available in a range of attractive colours and suitable for residential use

Trojanston Regal

Trojanstone Paver are handmade to the highest manufacturing standards. These Pavers are 500 x 500 x 40mm.

Available in a range of attractive colours and suitable for residential use

Trojanstone Decorative Trims

Trojanstone Paver are handmade to the highest manufacturing standards. These Pavers are 400 x 100 x 40mm.

Available in a range of attractive colours and suitable for residential use.