Trojanstone
Last Updated on 12 Jun 2018
Overview
Pavers of Disctinction
Trojanstone Paver are handmade to the highest manufacturing standards. These Pavers are 400 x 400 x40mm. 400 x 420 x 40mm Bullnose (Special Order).
Available in a range of attractive colours and suitable for residential use
Trojanstone Mystique
Trojanston Regal
Trojanstone Decorative Trims
Available in a range of attractive colours and suitable for residential use.