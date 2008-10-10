Handcrafted Bathroom Vanity Basins - Sam Kelly Studio
Overview
Description
Hand Crafted In Australia these Bathroom Vanity Basins from Sam Kelly Studio are made to your custom size and provide a unique finish to any bathroom. Custom vanities are created to suit your requirements, these are not only fixtures for your bathroom but a work of art, each piece is signed ceramic art.
Sam Kelly Studio Bathroom Vanity Basins are suitable for applications in:
- New homes
- Boats
- Renovations
- Residential bathrooms
- Corporate bathrooms
All Vanity Basins created by Sam Kelly Studio feature:
- High Fire Stoneware/Porcelain
- Our own unique glazes
- Fired in our own Kilns by Sam
- Wheel thrown from Australian clay
- Made in Australia
- Lifetime warranty on workmanship and materials to the original purchaser (Does not include accidental damage).