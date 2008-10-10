Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Sam Kelly Studio
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Handcrafted Bathroom Vanity Basins - Sam Kelly Studio
Handcrafted Bathroom Vanity Basins - Sam Kelly Studio
Handcrafted Bathroom Vanity Basins - Sam Kelly Studio
Handcrafted Bathroom Vanity Basins - Sam Kelly Studio
Handcrafted Bathroom Vanity Basins - Sam Kelly Studio
Handcrafted Bathroom Vanity Basins - Sam Kelly Studio

Handcrafted Bathroom Vanity Basins - Sam Kelly Studio

Last Updated on 10 Oct 2008

Hand Crafted In Australia these Bathroom Vanity Basins from Sam Kelly Studio are made to your custom size and provide a unique finish to any bathroom.

Overview
Description

Hand Crafted In Australia these Bathroom Vanity Basins from Sam Kelly Studio are made to your custom size and provide a unique finish to any bathroom. Custom vanities are created to suit your requirements, these are not only fixtures for your bathroom but a work of art, each piece is signed ceramic art.


Sam Kelly Studio Bathroom Vanity Basins are suitable for applications in:

  • New homes
  • Boats
  • Renovations
  • Residential bathrooms
  • Corporate bathrooms

All Vanity Basins created by Sam Kelly Studio feature:

  • High Fire Stoneware/Porcelain
  • Our own unique glazes
  • Fired in our own Kilns by Sam
  • Wheel thrown from Australian clay
  • Made in Australia
  • Lifetime warranty on workmanship and materials to the original purchaser (Does not include accidental damage).
Contact
Display AddressToormina, NSW

9 Eungella Street

02 8003 6378
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap