Handcrafted Bathroom Vanity Basins - Sam Kelly Studio

Hand Crafted In Australia these Bathroom Vanity Basins from Sam Kelly Studio are made to your custom size and provide a unique finish to any bathroom. Custom vanities are created to suit your requirements, these are not only fixtures for your bathroom but a work of art, each piece is signed ceramic art.





Sam Kelly Studio Bathroom Vanity Basins are suitable for applications in:

New homes

Boats

Renovations

Residential bathrooms

Corporate bathrooms

All Vanity Basins created by Sam Kelly Studio feature: