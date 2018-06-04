Hand Basins, engineered to suit the needs of commercial Australian standards

Britex stainless steel hand basins are highly sought after for their stylish designs and vandal resistance. From high security, ligature resistant prison basins to sleek, minimalist domestic basins the standard Britex range caters to a wide range of applications and can be manufactured to custom specifications where required. Our design team ensures we are meeting the standards and trends in developing the Disabled compliant basins, the HBDA Disabled Hand Basin and the Bellagio Accessible Basin HBBEL-D.

With unique features including radiused front edges for safety and ease of cleaning, single and multi basin options for high foot traffic areas, modern design features and knee operated options for hand free hygienic solutions, all of which can be paired with our extensive range of tapware.