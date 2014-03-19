Hamilton sliding doors have up to 40 Pascal rated water resistance pressure, as well as double glazing to create better insulation and acoustic properties for your home or office.

Hamilton sliding door:

Double Glazing up to 18mm

Built-in security screen tracks

Better energy efficiency & acoustic results

High quality sealing system creates low air infiltration rates

Low profile sills available for wheelchair access standard maximum door height of 2700mm; larger doors on application

Available in frame width of 100mm

With variable types of Sliding Door options, Wintec has provided a solution for wheel chairs, being granted a nursing home rating, the rounded interlocks reduce curtain and blind catching and the hollow still protects from water damage.