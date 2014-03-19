Logo
Wintec Systems hamilton sliding door

Hamilton sliding door

Last Updated on 19 Mar 2014

Starting in 1997, Wintec have committed themselves to producing a stylish, functional and high quality range of doors and windows for the Australian market

Overview
Description

Hamilton sliding doors have up to 40 Pascal rated water resistance pressure, as well as double glazing to create better insulation and acoustic properties for your home or office.

Hamilton sliding door:

  • Double Glazing up to 18mm
  • Built-in security screen tracks
  • Better energy efficiency & acoustic results
  • High quality sealing system creates low air infiltration rates
  • Low profile sills available for wheelchair access standard maximum door height of 2700mm; larger doors on application
  • Available in frame width of 100mm

With variable types of Sliding Door options, Wintec has provided a solution for wheel chairs, being granted a nursing home rating, the rounded interlocks reduce curtain and blind catching and the hollow still protects from water damage.

Contact
Display AddressBurleigh Heads, QLD

Unit 1 34 Township Drive

07 5535 4477
