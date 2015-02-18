HERADESIGN For good architecture

HERADESIGN acoustic solutions serve to reduce background noise and reverberation within a room space, thereby creating a pleasant and positive room ambience which influences not only what we hear but how we feel.

Acoustics influence factors such as personal well-being, mood, understanding, and to an extent literacy development. The ‘warm’ character of wood fibres creates a signature product with both timeless character and a multitude of design options including colour, finish and system sizing.

System Solutions

Exposed T-bar lay in systems.

Fully concealed T-bar systems.

Ceiling raft systems.

Wall systems.

Conforms to BCA Spec C1.10 for Fire Resistance and Flame Spread tested to AS/NZS 3837: 1998 achieving “Group 1”.



Humidity resistance up to RH90%

Superior noise reduction up to NRC 1.00.

Impact resistance, safety against ball throwing.

Up to 30 year limited manufacturer’s warranty.

Panels consist of wood, water and magnesite or all naturally occurring raw materials

Panels can be easily disposed, recycled or incorporated into the fabrication of new products.

Panels are proven to last more than 80 years in fully enclosed buildings.

Made in Austria

HERADESIGN acoustic panels are particularly suited to schools, sports centres, office buildings, infrastructure developments, entertainment facilities and recreational complexes due to the inherent sound absorption and rigidity of the panels.