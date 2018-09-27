Cowdroy offers an extensive Window and Door Seal range to help minimise and eliminate problems such as light, sound, dust, draughts, wind, rain, insects and rodents. Cowdroy Seals also increase the energy efficiency of homes by minimising temperature loss through door and window gaps. Some of the most popular seals include:

The CM3 Automatic Door Seal is an extruded aluminium door seal which fits to the bottom of the door. It has a rubber insert in a spring-loaded extrusion and automatically lifts and drops the seal as the door is opened and closed.

Suitable for single hinged doors that are inward opening

Seals gaps up to 16mm

915mm and 1220mm lengths

Available in bronze anodised, clear anodised and gold anodised options

The CM4 Weather Proof Door Seal is an extruded 2-part aluminium door seal with rubber inserts and a tread plate

Seal fixes to the door while the tread plate fixes to the floor.

Suits single & double hinged doors - inward & outward opening

Gap of 25mm required between bottom of door and sill

Seals against rain, heat, cold, dust, draughts, noise and insects

Ideal for doors exposed to the weather

915mm and 1220mm lengths

Available in bronze anodised, clear anodised and gold anodised options

The CM48 Rubber Strip Seal is suitable for most windows and doors and can be fitted to jambs, faces or edges of windows and doors

Will seal gaps of 3mm to 5mm

Continuous rubber seal

Self-adhesive backing

Available in 5m length in 2 x 2.5m sections

Available in brown and white

The CM61 Brush Strip Seal is a continuous brush seal with a self-adhesive backing tape