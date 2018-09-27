Cowdroy window and door seal range
Last Updated on 27 Sep 2018
Cowdroy Window and Door Seal range helps minimise and eliminate problems such as light, sound, dust, draughts, wind, rain, insects and rodents.
Overview
Cowdroy offers an extensive Window and Door Seal range to help minimise and eliminate problems such as light, sound, dust, draughts, wind, rain, insects and rodents. Cowdroy Seals also increase the energy efficiency of homes by minimising temperature loss through door and window gaps. Some of the most popular seals include:
The CM3 Automatic Door Seal is an extruded aluminium door seal which fits to the bottom of the door. It has a rubber insert in a spring-loaded extrusion and automatically lifts and drops the seal as the door is opened and closed.
- Suitable for single hinged doors that are inward opening
- Seals gaps up to 16mm
- 915mm and 1220mm lengths
- Available in bronze anodised, clear anodised and gold anodised options
The CM4 Weather Proof Door Seal is an extruded 2-part aluminium door seal with rubber inserts and a tread plate
- Seal fixes to the door while the tread plate fixes to the floor.
- Suits single & double hinged doors - inward & outward opening
- Gap of 25mm required between bottom of door and sill
- Seals against rain, heat, cold, dust, draughts, noise and insects
- Ideal for doors exposed to the weather
- 915mm and 1220mm lengths
- Available in bronze anodised, clear anodised and gold anodised options
The CM48 Rubber Strip Seal is suitable for most windows and doors and can be fitted to jambs, faces or edges of windows and doors
- Will seal gaps of 3mm to 5mm
- Continuous rubber seal
- Self-adhesive backing
- Available in 5m length in 2 x 2.5m sections
- Available in brown and white
The CM61 Brush Strip Seal is a continuous brush seal with a self-adhesive backing tape
- Suitable fitting to jambs, faces or edges of windows and doors
- Will seal gaps of 3mm to 5mm
- 5m length
- Available in grey
Contact
Sydney Head Office 38 Redfern St1800 269 376
Brisbane Office 90 Pritchard Road07 3265 3311
SA/NT Office 2 / 52 Wodonga Street02 9604 3000
TAS Office 12 Goodman Court03 6324 4900
VIC Office 34 Deans Court03 9791 4062
WA Office 1 Modal Crescent1800 269 376