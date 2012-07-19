Guards and Patrols for Static Guard, Mobile and Permanent Patrol Services from ADT Security
Last Updated on 19 Jul 2012
Security guards and patrol services for permanent or short term requirements from ADT Security.
Overview
Description
ADT Security’s Guard and patrol services provide a range of security solutions to suit your requirements including Mobile Patrol, Permanent Patrol and Alarm Services. ADT ensures strict compliance with the provision of its services and the Sate Security Act. Compliance audits are conducted regularly to ensure the highest standard of service.
Dedicated and reliable response to alarm activations
- Alarm Response patrol officers conduct full external checks of premises to ensure safety
- Internal checks may be conducted with supply of keys and alarm codes
- Patrol officers contact the ADT customer service centre and remain on premises if security is breached until the situation is secured by an authorised contact
- Ad-hoc or Random Patrols are available to suit temporary assignments
- Random Patrol services include a full external check of all buildings and surrounds
- Permanent Patrol offices will rectify breaches on site if appropriate or report issues to nominated contacts
- Permanent Patrol sites feature computerised time check recorders installed to ensure inspections are carried out to customer specifications
- Concierge Guards are dressed in business attire and act as the first point of contact for visitors and deterrent to wrong-doers
- Guards have a working knowledge of emergency and evacuation procedures for the site
- Static and Rover Guards conduct continuous random patrols of customer site
- Guards act as a visual deterrent and will escort guests and staff when required
- Duties will be performed as specified by onsite management