Guards and Patrols for Static Guard, Mobile and Permanent Patrol Services from ADT Security



Dedicated and reliable response to alarm activations

Alarm Response patrol officers conduct full external checks of premises to ensure safety

Internal checks may be conducted with supply of keys and alarm codes

Patrol officers contact the ADT customer service centre and remain on premises if security is breached until the situation is secured by an authorised contact

Short term security services for flexibility

Ad-hoc or Random Patrols are available to suit temporary assignments

Random Patrol services include a full external check of all buildings and surrounds

Detect and deter dangerous and anti social behaviour

Permanent Patrol offices will rectify breaches on site if appropriate or report issues to nominated contacts

Permanent Patrol sites feature computerised time check recorders installed to ensure inspections are carried out to customer specifications

Guaranteed professionalism coupled with a strong customer focus

Concierge Guards are dressed in business attire and act as the first point of contact for visitors and deterrent to wrong-doers

Guards have a working knowledge of emergency and evacuation procedures for the site

Ensure security through continuous physical surveillance

Static and Rover Guards conduct continuous random patrols of customer site

Guards act as a visual deterrent and will escort guests and staff when required

Duties will be performed as specified by onsite management

ADT Security’s Guard and patrol services provide a range of security solutions to suit your requirements including Mobile Patrol, Permanent Patrol and Alarm Services. ADT ensures strict compliance with the provision of its services and the Sate Security Act. Compliance audits are conducted regularly to ensure the highest standard of service.ADT Security provides guard and patrol services for capital cities, metro and country areas. With over 80,000 monitored lines and a commitment to quality service, ADT Security is the ideal solution to your security requirements.