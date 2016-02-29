Grout: high-performance grouting solutions

ARDEX provides trusted system solutions for every aspect of tiling. The wide range of grouts is suitable for tile installations ranging from 1mm to 50mm wide. ARDEX grouts have excellent workability, are easy to clean up, provide a strong uniform colour, are rapid drying, in addition to being suitable for ceramic, porcelain, textured and natural stone tiles. With a grout for every application whether a mould resistant joint is important, a smooth and flush joint or a chemically resistant joint – ARDEX has a solution.

ARDEX offers a grouting solution for projects requiring strict hygiene conditions such as hospitals, hydrotherapy pools, food preparation areas etc. For these types of projects, a range of ARDEX grouts offer superior chemical, physical and dirt resistance.

A wide selection of colours to suit every tile type is available for internal and external use on both walls and floors. The ARDEX Australia grout range offers superior colour consistency and is water repellent. Also available is a selection of ARDEX products that complement our grouts, including additives that are especially formulated to improve strength, flexibility and abrasion resistance in addition to tools.

ARDEX products are easy to use, offer a complete system solution and provide premium performance. We provide full technical support through a Technical Toll Free Hotline, online technical resources with instant project specification tools as well as onsite support if required. ARDEX Technical Support is managed by a dedicated team of technical experts that can provide customised system recommendations for your project.