Gripset WB1: 100% effective and natural protection, preservation and strengthening of timber

Gripset WB1 repairs timber rot and strengthens aged timber, while also protecting timber exposed to weather, humidity and moisture. Fascias, timber eaves, window frames, joists and doors also benefit from Gripset WB1 application. Gripset WB1 is a 100% natural compound, totally free of biocide, insecticide or fungicide chemicals. Dry in two hours of application, it can be finished over with paint, oil or stains.

100% natural, free of chemicals, biocides, insecticides and fungicides

Reverses deterioration and restrengthens timber caused by wet/dry rot

Can be finished over with paints, oils and stains

Applications: