Gripset Elastoproof range: sealed once and for all

Gripset Elastoproof range is Gripset’s patented Elastoproof system allowing a permanent, elastic seal at critical movement zones including wall/floor junctions, movement joints and penetrations. This addresses shortcomings of sheet and liquid systems, combining the benefits of both.

Elastoproof B50: Gripset B50 is a ‘bond breaker’ and joint band, detailing system that joins and seals joints and junctions that are prone to movement. It enables longitudinal, lateral and transverse directional movement with rupture resistance and 100% elasticity.

Elastoproof Base Collars: Gripset’s enhanced sealing around penetrations like pipes, drainage, cabling and substrate fixtures protects against movement, vibration and cracking, ensuring effective detailing.

Elastoproof Corners: Used in conjunction with Elastoproof B50 Joint Breaker, Gripset’s prefabricated corner sections create effective detailing at critical 90° and 270° corner intersections. This solves the challenge of detailing membranes at volatile areas.