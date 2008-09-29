Greywater for Gardens: H2Gro Garden Irrigation System
Last Updated on 29 Sep 2008
Overview
The H2Gro Greywater for gardens irrigation system has been specifically designed for the homeowner. It is a safe and easy to use and maintain Irrigation System that your garden will benefit from. By re-using Greywater the H2Gro system ensures your garden stay healthy and lively even in periods without rain.
How the H2Gro Irrigation System works
Step 1
The H2Gro Grey water for gardens system diverts greywater supplied by the bathroom and laundry to your garden where it is used to irrigate your plants. The greywater is distributed to the H2Gro unit, it then passes through a stainless steel filter screen to remove lint and hair, and continues to run into the pumpwell. Once the level rises in the pump well, the float switch activates the pump and the collected greywater is pumped into the subsurface irrigation network placed around your garden
Step2
During periods of wet weather or when the greywater is unsuitable for your garden you can simply divert the greywater to the sewer
Step3
As water flows through the stainless steel filter screen it removes all hair and lint. The screen is set at and angle so that most of these contaminants are flushed down the sewer.
Step4
Should power supply be interrupted or the H2Gro pump develop a fault, the greywater level will rise in the pumpwell, overflow at the weir below the filter screen and discharge safely down the sewer.
Benefits of the H2Gro System
- Easy clean filter
- No hand contact
- Does not waste water
- 7 Mtr head pump
- Will water the garden up and downhill
- Installed outside in the ground
- Easy to get at but still unobtrusive
- No Unsightly Tanks or pipework
- Easy to divert to garden or sewer
- Only water the garden when required
- Upgrade to fully automatic system with controller inside the home.
- Can collect shower, bath, laundry trough and washing machine greywater
- Failsafe to sewer
- Will simply run to sewer if the power is off
- No storage of greywater ensures no odour