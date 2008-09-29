Greywater for Gardens: H2Gro Garden Irrigation System

The H2Gro Greywater for gardens irrigation system has been specifically designed for the homeowner. It is a safe and easy to use and maintain Irrigation System that your garden will benefit from. By re-using Greywater the H2Gro system ensures your garden stay healthy and lively even in periods without rain.

How the H2Gro Irrigation System works



Step 1

The H2Gro Grey water for gardens system diverts greywater supplied by the bathroom and laundry to your garden where it is used to irrigate your plants. The greywater is distributed to the H2Gro unit, it then passes through a stainless steel filter screen to remove lint and hair, and continues to run into the pumpwell. Once the level rises in the pump well, the float switch activates the pump and the collected greywater is pumped into the subsurface irrigation network placed around your garden



Step2

During periods of wet weather or when the greywater is unsuitable for your garden you can simply divert the greywater to the sewer



Step3

As water flows through the stainless steel filter screen it removes all hair and lint. The screen is set at and angle so that most of these contaminants are flushed down the sewer.



Step4

Should power supply be interrupted or the H2Gro pump develop a fault, the greywater level will rise in the pumpwell, overflow at the weir below the filter screen and discharge safely down the sewer.



Benefits of the H2Gro System

Easy clean filter

No hand contact

Does not waste water

7 Mtr head pump

Will water the garden up and downhill

Installed outside in the ground

Easy to get at but still unobtrusive

No Unsightly Tanks or pipework

Easy to divert to garden or sewer

Only water the garden when required

Upgrade to fully automatic system with controller inside the home.

Can collect shower, bath, laundry trough and washing machine greywater

Failsafe to sewer

Will simply run to sewer if the power is off

No storage of greywater ensures no odour