Grey Water Systems - Water treatment and Drip Irrigation from Greywater for Gardens

How does the Greywater Water Treatment System Work?

The Grey water System will provide a constant water supply, by drip irrigation, to your gardens.

The Grey water system is a water treatment and drip system that uses greywater from your bathroom, kitchen and laundry.

The greywater diverts through the floor or out of the wall into the water pump system.

Water treatment takes place before it is pumped into the drip irrigation network around you garden.

During wet weather or when the water is not suitable for drip irrigation on your garden, the water can be diverted to the greywater sewer.



Features and Benefits of the Greywater Water Treatment and Drip Irrigation System

The Greywater for Gardens drip system is a leader in the industry for drought proofing gardens. It is very economical and can be installed in new or established homes. Other feature and benefits include:

Simple Filter Replacement and Maintenance No hand contact with the greywater Does not waste water while replacing the filter in the greywater system

Pressurised Drip Irrigation System and 8 meter Head Pump Drip System waters gardens evenly whether up or downhill Pump system alleviates the chance of blockages

Can Be Installed Above or Below the Ground No unsightly tanks, pipes or tubing around the house or in the garden The greywater drip irrigation system can be installed in new slab on ground homes

Unique and Innovative Drip Irrigation System Custom greywater dripper lines the Drip System spreads the greywater evenly around the garden. The drip system allows up to 8 litres per hour per dripper Large Drip Irrigation System means that dripper will not be blocked

Water Treatment means High Quality Greywater The water treatment greywater system collects shower, bath, laundry trough and washing machine greywater and filters the water which is ideal for gardens

Greywater Sewer If power is off greywater will run to sewer No odour and no sludge No bacteria growth like storage tank systems



About Greywater for Gardens

Greywater for gardens is a Melbourne based business offering an environmentally friend greywater system that comes over 30 years experience.



David Coote has extensive experience in the plumbing industry as well as superior knowledge when it comes to greywater systems, Drip irrigation and water treatment systems.



Greywater for gardens, greywater recycling systems can be used on new or established homes of any size or can apply to environmentally friendly water treatment and recycling on large properties and acerage.