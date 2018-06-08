Grey Betta Blocks

Baines make a full range of concrete grey blocks using Betta Block technology to satisfy the requirements of both residential and commercial projects. Our commitment, ‘Quality First’, is your guarantee that you can order grey blocks from Baines with confidence.

The standard face dimension of concrete blocks is 390mm long by 190mm high which translates to a 400mm by 200mm module when you add the recommended 10mm mortar joint. Depending on your application, we supply concrete blocks in various widths from 90mm to 290mm to suit all projects. Note that half high’s, half, threequater, quarters and lintel blocks are also available.

Research and development never stops at Baines Masonry in our quest to remain at the cutting edge of masonry technology. This continual R&D resulted in the development of our Betta Block technology which reduces the weight of our grey blocks with no loss of strength all while reducing Baines environmental footprint. We have, in part, achieved this leap in technology by recycling waste products from power stations and blasts furnaces in our production process. A win-win for the environment and our concrete masonry.

Now that all our grey blocks are produced using the superior Betta Block technology, you know that you always get superior products every time you order masonry from Baines.

Baines Masonry’s BETTA BLOCK™ is:

Made of 65% heavy industry by products

By using these products we are reducing the amount of landfill generated from coal fired power stations and the steel making industry

By using these products we are reducing the amount of landfill generated from coal fired power stations and the steel making industry Uses 40% less cement then normally required, with the addition of Descrete Super Fly Ash

40% less cement means 40% less CO2 emissions

Architectural product achieves sharper arises

Betta Block has up to a 45% lower carbon footprint than other masonry products

40% less cement means 40% less CO2 emissions Architectural product achieves sharper arises Betta Block has up to a 45% lower carbon footprint than other masonry products Light Weight

BETTA BLOCK™ “H” Block has a dry weight of less than 10.5Kg

A lighter block reduces injury risks and OH&S claims

BETTA BLOCK™ “H” Block has a dry weight of less than 10.5Kg A lighter block reduces injury risks and OH&S claims BETTA BLOCK™ is strong

Compressive strength ≥ 15MPa

Complies with Australian Standards AS/NZS 4455

Compressive strength ≥ 15MPa Complies with Australian Standards AS/NZS 4455 Transport Advantages

Lighter block means more product per load - reducing the transport impact on the environment

More blocks per load reduces freight costs



Grey Betta Blocks

Baines make a full range of concrete grey blocks using Betta Block technology to satisfy the requirements of both residential and commercial projects. (see below to get the Betta Block technology story). Our commitment, ‘Quality First’, is your guarantee that you can order grey blocks from Baines with confidence.

The standard face dimension of concrete blocks is 390mm long by 190mm high which translates to a 400mm by 200mm module when you add the recommended 10mm mortar joint. Depending on your application, we supply concrete blocks in various widths from 90mm to 290mm to suit all projects. Note that half high’s, half, threequater, quarters and lintel blocks are also available.

Retaining Blocks

All concrete blocks designed specifically for use in reinforced walls are commonly known as retaining wall blocks. Baines makes a superior “H” pattern block for retaining walls. This block is preferred by builders and engineers for ease of filling and the better coverage around reinforcing producing a superior strength wall. These “H” blocks are made in widths of 140, 190 and 290 mm.

Also available are standard retaining wall blocks with the cut out for horizontal steel. These standard retaining wall blocks and clean-out blocks are also available in widths of 140, 190 and 290 mm widths.

It should be noted that all Baines retaining wall blocks are made with Betta Block technology resulting in lighter but strong blocks that are also more environmentally friendly.

Lockblock™

Lockblock™® is a thin bed jointed interlocking block alternative to the standard mortared concrete block. The self locating connectors make block laying easier and faster with no mortar to be mixed, just shell bed the blocks using ‘SRW Adhesive' to form 2mm joints.

The Lockblock™® complies with the requirements of the B.C.A. and can be used anywhere conventional masonry is used, subject to the usual engineering standards.Lockblock™® can be reinforced to an engineers specification as required.

Lockblock™® is a faster, stronger alternative to standard masonry.

SRW Adhesive

SRW Adhesive is a rapid-set polyurethane adhesive formulated to permanently bond concrete masonry block structures.

Fastest Set-Up Time on the Market with SRW Adhesive masonry adhesive instead of mortar and you’ll save TIME & MONEY.

Benefits: