Grated Trench Drainage Systems from ACO Polycrete
Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008
ACO Polycrete's grated trench drainage systems are available in two finishes of grains in a resin composite or stainless steel
Overview
Description
ACO Polycrete are world leaders in the manufacture of grated trench drainage systems and are the ideal solution for a multitude of commercial and industrial applications.
Trench drainage systems are suitable as commercial, industrial and stormwater drains of shopping malls, public domains, streetscapes, roof slabs, roads and airport aprons.
Made from a lightweight, strong and durable polymer concrete
Each ACO Drain system is made from a corrosion resistant polymer concrete which ensures low wear with high durability. Other features include:
Australian Made and backed with full technical support
The ACO Trench drains are Australian made and backed with full technical support for piece of mind. The technical support provides assistance with trench hydraulic performance, grate hydraulic performance, run layout, ponding analysis, chemical resistance and loading advice to choose correct trench drain system.
Products within the ACO range include the KlassikDrain, PowerDrain, Brickslot, Membrane Drain, MiniKlassik, Lightpoint, Universal Junction Pits and Light Duty Pits.
ACO Grates and Trench Drains are available in a number of designs and materials including resin composite grates and stainless steel grates, up to 300mm wide and 500mm deep.
