Grated Trench Drainage Systems from ACO Polycrete

Made from a lightweight, strong and durable polymer concrete

Grates are lockable with boltless mechanisms

Trench channels are sloped or stepped to produce falls in flat pavements

Ideal for aesthetic applications and for heavy duty, industrial, 90 tonne loads

Australian Made and backed with full technical support

ACO Polycrete are world leaders in the manufacture of grated trench drainage systems and are the ideal solution for a multitude of commercial and industrial applications.Trench drainage systems are suitable as commercial, industrial and stormwater drains of shopping malls, public domains, streetscapes, roof slabs, roads and airport aprons.Each ACO Drain system is made from a corrosion resistant polymer concrete which ensures low wear with high durability. Other features include:The ACO Trench drains are Australian made and backed with full technical support for piece of mind. The technical support provides assistance with trench hydraulic performance, grate hydraulic performance, run layout, ponding analysis, chemical resistance and loading advice to choose correct trench drain system.Products within the ACO range include the KlassikDrain, PowerDrain, Brickslot, Membrane Drain, MiniKlassik, Lightpoint, Universal Junction Pits and Light Duty Pits.ACO Grates and Trench Drains are available in a number of designs and materials including resin composite grates and stainless steel grates, up to 300mm wide and 500mm deep.