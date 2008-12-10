Logo
Real Granite Tops
Granite Benchtops and Vanities by Real Granite Tops
Last Updated on 10 Dec 2008

Real Granite tops, join the natural stone revolution, renovate your kitchen and bathroom surfaces with natural granite at unbelievable prices.

Overview
Description

Natural Granite Worktops for Kitchen and Bathroom Renovation

Real Granite tops, join the natural stone revolution, renovate your kitchen and bathroom surfaces with natural granite at unbelievable prices.

Differentiating Features of Real Granite Bench Tops

  • Modular installation system using natural granite
  • Installs on top of existing benchtop or newly laid 33mm HMR substrate
  • Non destructive installation process
  • Usually one day installation
  • Exceptionally good value generally costs the same or less than man made "stone"


Applications of Granite Countertops

  • Renovate tired, scuffed, faded, burnt or scratched laminate or man made surfaces.
  • Kitchen bench tops
  • Kitchen counters
  • Bathroom bench tops
  • Vanities
  • Bar Tops
  • BBQ's wall cladding

Quality Worktops

  • 100% natural granite mined around the world
  • 12 wonderful colours
  • Highest heat resistance
  • Highest stain resistance
  • Highest scratch resistance
  • Greenest choice no plastic/eoxy or other man made binding agents or materials

Contact
Display AddressWarana, QLD

3/2 Textile Ave Entrance on Production Ave

0420 330 169
