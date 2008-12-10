Granite Benchtops and Vanities by Real Granite Tops
Last Updated on 10 Dec 2008
Real Granite tops, join the natural stone revolution, renovate your kitchen and bathroom surfaces with natural granite at unbelievable prices.
Overview
Description
Natural Granite Worktops for Kitchen and Bathroom Renovation
Real Granite tops, join the natural stone revolution, renovate your kitchen and bathroom surfaces with natural granite at unbelievable prices.
Differentiating Features of Real Granite Bench Tops
- Modular installation system using natural granite
- Installs on top of existing benchtop or newly laid 33mm HMR substrate
- Non destructive installation process
- Usually one day installation
- Exceptionally good value generally costs the same or less than man made "stone"
Applications of Granite Countertops
- Renovate tired, scuffed, faded, burnt or scratched laminate or man made surfaces.
- Kitchen bench tops
- Kitchen counters
- Bathroom bench tops
- Vanities
- Bar Tops
- BBQ's wall cladding
Quality Worktops
- 100% natural granite mined around the world
- 12 wonderful colours
- Highest heat resistance
- Highest stain resistance
- Highest scratch resistance
- Greenest choice no plastic/eoxy or other man made binding agents or materials
Please visit our website to view our entire range of products!