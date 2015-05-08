Logo
Grand Manor in Slate Grey
Last Updated on 08 May 2015

From American Shingles comes the Grand Manor Shingle range. The Grand Manor range offer top quality shingles in a range of colours.

Designed with deep shadows and random tabs, Grand Manor shingles are striking in design and are made with a multi-layered base for depth and dimension in each shingle.

Benefits of the Grand Manor

  • Developed to endure rain, wind and various weather conditions
  • StreakFighter algae resistance
  • Complies with BCA 3.5.1 and Meets ASTM D3462 & ASTM 3018 Type 1
  • 50 year product warranty

Colours available include

  • Black Pearl
  • Georgian Brick
  • Brownstone
  • Colonial State
  • Stonegate Grey
  • Sherwood Forest
  • Tudor Brown
  • Terracotta

These unique and stylish shingles are the ideal addition to any roof where functionality and high quality are a must.

Grand Manor Brochure

1.21 MB

Download
Display AddressAlexandria, NSW

Unit 26 56 O'Riordan St

1300 131 881
