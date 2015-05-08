From American Shingles comes the Grand Manor Shingle range. The Grand Manor range offer top quality shingles in a range of colours.

Designed with deep shadows and random tabs, Grand Manor shingles are striking in design and are made with a multi-layered base for depth and dimension in each shingle.

Benefits of the Grand Manor

Developed to endure rain, wind and various weather conditions

StreakFighter algae resistance

Complies with BCA 3.5.1 and Meets ASTM D3462 & ASTM 3018 Type 1

50 year product warranty

Colours available include

Black Pearl

Georgian Brick

Brownstone

Colonial State

Stonegate Grey

Sherwood Forest

Tudor Brown

Terracotta

These unique and stylish shingles are the ideal addition to any roof where functionality and high quality are a must.