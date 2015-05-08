Grand Manor Shingle Range
From American Shingles comes the Grand Manor Shingle range.
Overview
Description
The Grand Manor range offer top quality shingles in a range of colours.
Designed with deep shadows and random tabs, Grand Manor shingles are striking in design and are made with a multi-layered base for depth and dimension in each shingle.
Benefits of the Grand Manor
- Developed to endure rain, wind and various weather conditions
- StreakFighter algae resistance
- Complies with BCA 3.5.1 and Meets ASTM D3462 & ASTM 3018 Type 1
- 50 year product warranty
Colours available include
- Black Pearl
- Georgian Brick
- Brownstone
- Colonial State
- Stonegate Grey
- Sherwood Forest
- Tudor Brown
- Terracotta
These unique and stylish shingles are the ideal addition to any roof where functionality and high quality are a must.