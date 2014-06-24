Graco Ultra Max II 695 and 795 Electric Airless Sprayers for Residential, Commercial and Industrial Applications
Last Updated on 24 Jun 2014
The Graco Ultra Max II 695 and 795 Electric Airless Sprayers handle a wide variety of tip sizes with outstanding reliability and a wide variety of coatings
Overview
The range of Paint Spraying Equipment from Graco offers industry standard spraying tools for residential, commercial and industrial jobs. The Graco Ultra Max II 695 and 795 Electric Airless Sprayers can handle a wide variety of tip sizes with outstanding reliability, spraying a wide variety of coatings.
The Standard Series of the Ultra Max II 695 and 795 Electric Airless Sprayers offer a range of features, exclusive to Graco products
- Advantage Drive System with quiet operation
- MaxPower Brushless DC Motor
- Maintenance-free, enclosed motor
- SmartControl 3.0 Pressure Control delivers consistent spray fan
- Durable Endurance Pump
- Easy Out Pump Filter to eliminate spillage when removing the filter element
- Chrome coated steel cart design
- Heavy-Duty Primer Valve to withstand high pressure dumping
The Procontractor Series sprayer offers all the features of the Standard Series, as well as:
- QuikReel that deploys and rewinds up to 300 ft of hose in seconds
- LED Display that shows pressure readout, counter and self-diagnostics
- WatchDog Pump Protection System that protects pump from damage
- ProConnect 2 Pump Removal System to change the pump without tools
- FastFlush Cleaning System that cleans the unit four times faster with half the water
- On-Board Toolbox
- 100 ft of hose and gun already attached, saving on setup time
Graco Electric Airless Sprayers are ideal for a range of interior and exterior applications
- Residential – interior walls and ceilings
- Residential – exterior
- Moderate commercial
- Property maintenance
- Garage doors
The Graco Ultra Max II 695 and 795 Electric Airless Sprayers provide ease-of-use and consistent spraying pressures to suit a wide range of applications in both commercial and residential situations.