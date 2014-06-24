Graco Ultra Max II 695 and 795 Electric Airless Sprayers for Residential, Commercial and Industrial Applications

The range of Paint Spraying Equipment from Graco offers industry standard spraying tools for residential, commercial and industrial jobs. The Graco Ultra Max II 695 and 795 Electric Airless Sprayers can handle a wide variety of tip sizes with outstanding reliability, spraying a wide variety of coatings.

The Standard Series of the Ultra Max II 695 and 795 Electric Airless Sprayers offer a range of features, exclusive to Graco products

Advantage Drive System with quiet operation

MaxPower Brushless DC Motor

Maintenance-free, enclosed motor

SmartControl 3.0 Pressure Control delivers consistent spray fan

Durable Endurance Pump

Easy Out Pump Filter to eliminate spillage when removing the filter element

Chrome coated steel cart design

Heavy-Duty Primer Valve to withstand high pressure dumping

The Procontractor Series sprayer offers all the features of the Standard Series, as well as:

QuikReel that deploys and rewinds up to 300 ft of hose in seconds

LED Display that shows pressure readout, counter and self-diagnostics

WatchDog Pump Protection System that protects pump from damage

ProConnect 2 Pump Removal System to change the pump without tools

FastFlush Cleaning System that cleans the unit four times faster with half the water

On-Board Toolbox

100 ft of hose and gun already attached, saving on setup time

Graco Electric Airless Sprayers are ideal for a range of interior and exterior applications

Residential – interior walls and ceilings

Residential – exterior

Moderate commercial

Property maintenance

Garage doors

