Glazed Partitioning Suites for Office and Commercial Fitouts

The Linium 90 Suite from Criterion is a 25mm partitioning suite with hidden join line, creating a precise, professional look.

Thinner, slimmer, cleaner and neater appearance

The slimline system of the Linium 90 Suite provides a wide array of design options. Other benefits include:

Centre, offset and double glazing options

Glazed partitioning allows light to create a space that enhances focus and creativity

Designed with support legs for extra fixing, creating rigid and sturdy frames

Superior acoustic performance

Fast and easy to install with great results