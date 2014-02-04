Logo
Partitioning suites for the building and commercial fitout industry
Glazed Partitioning Suites for Office and Commercial Fitouts

Last Updated on 04 Feb 2014

The Linium 90 Suite from Criterion is a 25mm partitioning suite with hidden join line, creating a precise, professional look.

Overview
Description

Thinner, slimmer, cleaner and neater appearance

The slimline system of the Linium 90 Suite provides a wide array of design options. Other benefits include:

  • Centre, offset and double glazing options
  • Glazed partitioning allows light to create a space that enhances focus and creativity
  • Designed with support legs for extra fixing, creating rigid and sturdy frames
  • Superior acoustic performance

Fast and easy to install with great results

  • Stocked in natural anodised for fast delivery
  • Quick turnaround times for powdercoat options
  • A strong positive clip allows the adaptor to snap neatly into back of the frame
  • Steel corner stakes and drilling jigs ensure quick and easy installation
  • Designed with support legs for extra fixing, creating rigid and sturdy frames

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Linium Suite Brochure

2.02 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSmithfield, NSW

Criterion Industries 95 Victoria Street

02 9355 0700
Display AddressBroadmeadow, VIC

Criterion Industries 15 Corporate Place

03 9355 0700
Display AddressCanning Vale, WA

Criterion Industries 58 Tacoma Circuit

08 9355 0700
