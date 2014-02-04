Glazed Partitioning Suites for Office and Commercial Fitouts
Last Updated on 04 Feb 2014
The Linium 90 Suite from Criterion is a 25mm partitioning suite with hidden join line, creating a precise, professional look.
Overview
Description
Thinner, slimmer, cleaner and neater appearance
The slimline system of the Linium 90 Suite provides a wide array of design options. Other benefits include:
- Centre, offset and double glazing options
- Glazed partitioning allows light to create a space that enhances focus and creativity
- Designed with support legs for extra fixing, creating rigid and sturdy frames
- Superior acoustic performance
Fast and easy to install with great results
- Stocked in natural anodised for fast delivery
- Quick turnaround times for powdercoat options
- A strong positive clip allows the adaptor to snap neatly into back of the frame
- Steel corner stakes and drilling jigs ensure quick and easy installation
