Last Updated on 09 Mar 2020

Overview
Description

With smooth textures and cool colours, Austral Bricks’ glazed collection provides a truly lustrous character to the built environment. The four ranges of the glazed collection can be combined to create stunning contrasts and features, or give a sophisticated aura if used on their own. With four ranges including Burlesque, Specialty, Allure, and Camilla, the glazed collection is designed to conquer limits and enforce boldness in design. The Camilla range, design in collaboration with fashion icon Camilla Franks, occupies a special place in this range as a unique combination of fashion and functionality.

Burlesque

Making a statement – and the provocative, eye-catching Burlesque range go together when it comes to design. Burlesque’s fully glazed finish speaks volumes about this sensuous collection.

Allure

Lustre – Beautiful, fully glazed bricks that bring a touch of glamour to your project and make a design statement that will stand the test of time. Designed for both internal and external applications, the Allure range offers stylish elegance that‘s ideal for feature brickwork.

Camilla

Camilla Franks, one of Australia’s leading fashion designers, has brought the energy of Mexico to life in this collection of colourful glazed bricks. With their reflective finish and sunny tones, they’re saturated in style and tactility. Be tempted. Your project will fall in love with these bold bricks.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

2.64 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure

1.63 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure

2.67 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressHorsley Park, NSW

NSW Branch 738-180 Wallgrove

1300 794 062
Display AddressRochedale, QLD

Queensland Branch 105 Gardner Road

07 3905 3257
Display AddressGolden Grove, SA

SA Branch 201 Greenwith Rd

+61 2 9101 4800
Display AddressHobart, TAS

Tasmania Branch 210 Elizabeth Street

03 6217 9287
Display AddressWollert, VIC

VIC Branch Brick Makers Drive

03 9102 1472
Display AddressBellevue, WA

WA Branch 15 Military Road

61 2 9101 4800
