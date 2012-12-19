Logo
Before Glass Restoration, After Glass Restoration
Shower Screen Stain Removal
Graffiti Scratch Removal
Glass Restoration for Shop Fronts
Glass Restoration and Scratch Removal from Enduroshield

Last Updated on 19 Dec 2012

Glass restoration and scratch removal system for use in commercial and residential glass protection and repair

Overview
Description
Enduroshield offers a complete Glass Restoration and Scratch Removal service which effectively repairs and renews a wide range of glass products. EnduroShield's Certified Restorers can effectively remove stains and scratches from many types of glass surfaces at a fraction of the cost of replacement.

EnduroShield, Restoring Glass Surfaces with Graffiti Damage
  • Can be used on a wide variety of glass surfaces without any distortion or weakening
  • Effectively repairs the damage caused by graffiti vandalism
  • Eliminates the build up of minerals such as iron, calcium and lime scale which can be impossible to remove with domestic household cleaners
  • All depths of scratches and staining can be restored onsite
  • Significantly reduces costs as there is no need to replace the glass
EnduroShield Restores Commercial and Residential Glass Surfaces
The Enduroshield glass restoration service is suitable for a variety of glass applications including:
  • Shower Screens
  • Glass Railings and Awnings
  • Shop Fronts
  • Tempered Glass
  • Laminated Glass
  • Graffiti Removal
The EnduroShield Glass Restoration and Scratch Removal service is able to restore all glass surfaces to its original lustre. All EnduroShield products are Australian made and environmentally friendly.
Contact
Display AddressSeven Hills, NSW

Unit 5/21 BEARING ROAD

02 9674 9299
Postal AddressSeven Hills, NSW

Unit 5/21 BEARING ROAD

02 9674 9299
