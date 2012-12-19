Glass Restoration and Scratch Removal from Enduroshield

EnduroShield, Restoring Glass Surfaces with Graffiti Damage

Can be used on a wide variety of glass surfaces without any distortion or weakening

Effectively repairs the damage caused by graffiti vandalism

Eliminates the build up of minerals such as iron, calcium and lime scale which can be impossible to remove with domestic household cleaners

All depths of scratches and staining can be restored onsite

Significantly reduces costs as there is no need to replace the glass

EnduroShield Restores Commercial and Residential Glass Surfaces

Shower Screens

Glass Railings and Awnings

Shop Fronts

Tempered Glass

Laminated Glass

Graffiti Removal

Enduroshield offers a complete Glass Restoration and Scratch Removal service which effectively repairs and renews a wide range of glass products. EnduroShield's Certified Restorers can effectively remove stains and scratches from many types of glass surfaces at a fraction of the cost of replacement.The Enduroshield glass restoration service is suitable for a variety of glass applications including:The EnduroShield Glass Restoration and Scratch Removal service is able to restore all glass surfaces to its original lustre. All EnduroShield products are Australian made and environmentally friendly.