Glass Restoration and Scratch Removal from Enduroshield
Glass restoration and scratch removal system for use in commercial and residential glass protection and repair
Enduroshield offers a complete Glass Restoration and Scratch Removal service which effectively repairs and renews a wide range of glass products. EnduroShield's Certified Restorers can effectively remove stains and scratches from many types of glass surfaces at a fraction of the cost of replacement.
The Enduroshield glass restoration service is suitable for a variety of glass applications including:
- Can be used on a wide variety of glass surfaces without any distortion or weakening
- Effectively repairs the damage caused by graffiti vandalism
- Eliminates the build up of minerals such as iron, calcium and lime scale which can be impossible to remove with domestic household cleaners
- All depths of scratches and staining can be restored onsite
- Significantly reduces costs as there is no need to replace the glass
- Shower Screens
- Glass Railings and Awnings
- Shop Fronts
- Tempered Glass
- Laminated Glass
- Graffiti Removal
