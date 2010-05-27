Logo
Glass Pool Fencing, Glass Balustrades, Railings
Glass Pool Fencing and Balustrades

Last Updated on 27 May 2010

Suresafe glass pool balustrades and fencing are designed to suit individual home owners and multi re

Overview
Description

MPG Group offer the Suresafe semi frameless glass pool fencing and balustrading systems which provide wind breaks.All the glass pool fencing and balustrade products use very minimal aluminium cross sections to maximise the views.

Attractive and Resilient Glass Pool Fencing Systems

  • 40mm sq slimline post
  • Screw on base plate if required
  • 2 way corner, 1 way and 135% and post
  • 2 snap on handrails available - rectangle and oval designs
  • Glass gate system
  • Welding not required
  • Easy to install
  • Cost effective
Various glass fencing and balustrade designs are available. As well as 10mm glass options.
Contact
Display AddressWynnum, QLD

PO Box 103

1800 888 765
