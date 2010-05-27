Glass Pool Fencing and Balustrades
Last Updated on 27 May 2010
Suresafe glass pool balustrades and fencing are designed to suit individual home owners and multi re
Overview
Description
MPG Group offer the Suresafe semi frameless glass pool fencing and balustrading systems which provide wind breaks.All the glass pool fencing and balustrade products use very minimal aluminium cross sections to maximise the views.
Attractive and Resilient Glass Pool Fencing Systems
- 40mm sq slimline post
- Screw on base plate if required
- 2 way corner, 1 way and 135% and post
- 2 snap on handrails available - rectangle and oval designs
- Glass gate system
- Welding not required
- Easy to install
- Cost effective