ABI’s range of glass hardware is all about offering reassuringly functional, durable yet aesthetically pleasing solutions for the bathroom space. As a result, ABI’s range of glass hardware is available in a range of stunning finishes to maximise their aesthetic potential. This enables the user to easily match it with other fittings and fixtures in their bathroom space.

Spigots

The Ativa Glass Spigot allows you to conveniently mount glass directly to the floor surface. Its modern, streamlined design provides a luxurious touch, while its stainless steel construction ensures great strength and durability. Available in stainless steel or four other finishes that include brushed brass, brushed copper, brushed gunmetal and matte black.

Features:

304 Stainless Steel Construction

PVD (Physical Vapour Deposition) for maximum durability

Holes not required

Available in five finishes



Shower Door Handles

Designed with two back-to-back pieces and gripping divots, the Livio enriches your bathroom with a sleek handle that pulls with incredible ease. The Livio comes with plastic washers that sit between the handle and your shower glass. This will provide secure installation while preventing damage to your screen.

304 Stainless Steel Construction

ABI’s Heat Shield Industrial Grade PVD Electroplating Colouring System or Advanced Electroplating Application (AEA) - dependant on finish chosen for maximum durability

Easy Installation

Available in five finishes



Shower Hinges

The Kenzie Glass to Wall or Glass to Glass Shower Hinges combine a bold, minimal design with a choice of eye-catching colours that makes it the perfect option for the door of an enclosed shower cavity.

Bringing a touch of sophistication into bathroom spaces, the Kenzie is also a reassuringly versatile fitting that is suitable for 8-12mm thick glass. It is constructed from stainless steel and coated with ABI’s state of the art PVD electro colouring system, to ensure durability.

304 Stainless Steel Construction

ABI’s Heat Shield Industrial Grade PVD Electroplating Colouring System for maximum durability

Easy Installation

Glass to wall shower hinges are available in four finishes



Glass Panel Clips & Glass Standoffs

With a sharp and slimline design, the Pius Glass Panel Clip will instil confidence thanks to its hand-welded high-grade stainless-steel construction. It is suitable for glass types between 8mm to 12mm thick and provides optimum strength while remaining aesthetically pleasing. It is also available in five finishes, including matte black, brushed brass, brushed copper, brushed gunmetal and stainless steel.

With its modern, sleek design, the Kenley Glass Standoff is equally constructed from stainless steel to ensure its durability. It is available in four finishes that include brushed brass, brushed copper, brushed gunmetal and stainless steel.