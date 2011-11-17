Glass Gate Hinges by Vizage

Vizage Glass Gate Hinges



These gate hinge joints, have been designed for frameless glass gates and glass fencing:

The Vizage™ Glass Gate Hinge marks a new era in stylish, architectural quality gate hinges

Made to meet the special needs of round posted fences and frameless glass pool fencing and gates

Vizage is an extension of D&D’s TruClose® range of safety gate hinges, gate fittings and gate posts

The leaves and barrel are made of tough, engineering polymers, while the hinge leaves and end cap covers are finished with zirconium protected metal surfacing, all of which guard against rust, binding, sagging, staining and chipping

Glass Hinges That Mount Directly to Glass Gates

Vizage™ Glass Gate Hinges are supplied in a convenient kit to mount directly to gates (contact your supplier for a glass hole location guide)

Requirements for Vizage hinges are glass panels of either 8mm or 10mm thickness, and common round fence posts of 50mm diameter

Conveniently, and uniquely, self-closing (tension) adjustment can be made from either end of this hinge

Each pair of hinges closes glass gates weighing up to 25kg (55lb)

The Vizage Hinge automatically aligns the glass gate in the centre of the fence posts for maximum visual appeal

Vizage Glass Gate Hinge Specifications



Maximum Gate Load: Tested to 350kg point load

Cycle Rating: Tested to 100,000 cycles, self closing test of 25kg (55lb) gate

Safety Compliance (minimum): AS1926 Parts 1 and 2 – 2007, Fencing for Swimming Pools