Glass Gate Hinges by Vizage
Last Updated on 17 Nov 2011
Frameless glass gate hinges and glass fence hinges come in practical kits to enable you to easily mount the hinges directly onto the gates.
Overview
Description
Vizage Glass Gate Hinges
These gate hinge joints, have been designed for frameless glass gates and glass fencing:
- The Vizage™ Glass Gate Hinge marks a new era in stylish, architectural quality gate hinges
- Made to meet the special needs of round posted fences and frameless glass pool fencing and gates
- Vizage is an extension of D&D’s TruClose® range of safety gate hinges, gate fittings and gate posts
- The leaves and barrel are made of tough, engineering polymers, while the hinge leaves and end cap covers are finished with zirconium protected metal surfacing, all of which guard against rust, binding, sagging, staining and chipping
Glass Hinges That Mount Directly to Glass Gates
- Vizage™ Glass Gate Hinges are supplied in a convenient kit to mount directly to gates (contact your supplier for a glass hole location guide)
- Requirements for Vizage hinges are glass panels of either 8mm or 10mm thickness, and common round fence posts of 50mm diameter
- Conveniently, and uniquely, self-closing (tension) adjustment can be made from either end of this hinge
- Each pair of hinges closes glass gates weighing up to 25kg (55lb)
- The Vizage Hinge automatically aligns the glass gate in the centre of the fence posts for maximum visual appeal
Vizage Glass Gate Hinge Specifications
Maximum Gate Load: Tested to 350kg point load
Cycle Rating: Tested to 100,000 cycles, self closing test of 25kg (55lb) gate
Safety Compliance (minimum): AS1926 Parts 1 and 2 – 2007, Fencing for Swimming Pools