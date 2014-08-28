Glass Balustrades from Dimension One Glass Fencing

Glass balustrade systems enable you to have a safe and secure balustrade with the brilliance of an uninterrupted view. Spigot mounted, face fixed, channel set or semi-frameless fixing posts - a system that suits your requirements can be designed and supplied.

Each method of balustrade fixing from Dimension One Glass Fencing delivers its own unique advantages

Side mounted frameless glass balustrades are mounted to the side of the walls using 316 Marine Grade stainless steel pins. Handrails are required where the drop over the fence exceeds 1000mm. A slim-line interlinked handrail can be incorporated into the frameless and semi-frameless systems.

Dimension One Semi-Frameless or Frameless Balustrades embody the values of efficiency, function, beauty and simplicity.