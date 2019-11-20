Logo
Gineico Genius Twin Orange Downlights
Genius Downlight solutions: For timber, concrete, stone and mirror lined ceilings

Last Updated on 20 Nov 2019

Overview
Description

Genius Downlight solutions for all applications, including timber, concrete, stone and mirror lined ceilings.

Features & Benefits:

  • The Genius series of downlights have an emission hole as small as a 20 mm hole and delivers the same output as a full-sized downlight
  • Enables easy maintenance, with an innovative push-pull mechanism from the light emission hole to change the globe
  • The Genius Concrete and Genius Naked are market leading in doing such a tiny yet powerful downlight
  • Made of AirCoral® an innovative non-allergenic material combining natural and aggregating elements

There are 10 different versions of the Genius downlight, with the lumen and size varies depending on the design. The small downlight punches out as much as 800 lm. The Genius range includes white (that is painted into the ceiling colour), black, brass, round, square, curved, slope, dim to warm, dynamic and twin versions. Install in all surfaces, including but not limited to wood, marble, metal and concrete.

