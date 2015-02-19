Logo
General Fabrication from Pressform

Last Updated on 19 Feb 2015

Overview
Description

Bring your structural and architectural ideas to life with Pressform!

Pressform’s team of experienced fabricators, welders and machinists are able to fabricate many and almost any structure.

Items can be prefabricated in a factory

  • Structures up to 10 tonnes
  • Made from all types of metal and alloy
  • A cost effective delivery service
  • Onsite installation and welding is also an option

Examples of fabricated structures

  • Building roof structures
  • Scrap metal tipper bin
  • General manufacturing
  • Frames
  • Stair cases
  • Mining boom parts

The Pressform fabrication service is efficient and can bring ideas to life with experience and quality manufacturing.

Contact
Bassendean, WA

23 Jackson Street

08 9279 8855
Bassendean, WA

23 Jackson Street

08 9279 8855
