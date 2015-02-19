General Fabrication from Pressform
Last Updated on 19 Feb 2015
Overview
Description
Bring your structural and architectural ideas to life with Pressform!
Pressform’s team of experienced fabricators, welders and machinists are able to fabricate many and almost any structure.
Items can be prefabricated in a factory
- Structures up to 10 tonnes
- Made from all types of metal and alloy
- A cost effective delivery service
- Onsite installation and welding is also an option
Examples of fabricated structures
- Building roof structures
- Scrap metal tipper bin
- General manufacturing
- Frames
- Stair cases
- Mining boom parts
The Pressform fabrication service is efficient and can bring ideas to life with experience and quality manufacturing.
Contact
Display AddressBassendean, WA
23 Jackson Street08 9279 8855
Postal AddressBassendean, WA
23 Jackson Street08 9279 8855