Gateminder® Next Generation Pool Gate Alarm from Dimension One Glass Fencing
Last Updated on 28 Aug 2014
Overview
The Gateminder® Gate Alarm is designed in Australia using the latest technology in gate alarms. It is waterproof, wireless and easy to install and operate. It can be installed on wood, steel or glass gates, whatever gate design you have, Gateminder® will work for you.
Gateminder Security Technology has risen to the challenge of helping to achieve zero child deaths by the home pool with the release of a gate alarm, which is described as the “next generation” in the effective supervision of swimming pools. The new design gives Gateminder® such a great advantage over current swimming pool safety devices by providing pool owners with enhanced safety.
Key Features:
- Completely wireless.
- Really loud [up to 100dB].
- Adjustable volume to suit different sized homes.
- Voice warning and status announcement.
- The transmitter is fully water proof.
- Fully remote controlled.
- Can be installed on wood, steel or glass gates.
- Wide wireless range of 150m in the open air.
- Adult Pass button.
- Two relay outputs