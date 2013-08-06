Gate Closing Systems from Door Closer Specialist Pty Ltd



The new Direkt gate closing system for outside gates

Gate must not be more than 1200mm wide

Gate must not be more than 80 kgs

Gate must not open further than 110 degrees (door stop must be installed)

Closer installed to “pull” side of gate

Gate must be flush with the post it is hinged off

Has adjustable closing speeds.

The Domestic Garden gate closer

Gate must not be more than 1000mm wide

Gate must not be more than 50 kgs

Gate must not open further than 90 degrees (door stop must be installed)

Closer installed to “pull” side of gate

Gate must be flush with the post it is hinged off

Has adjustable closing speeds.

