Gate Closing Systems from Door Closer Specialist Pty Ltd
Last Updated on 06 Aug 2013
A range of gate closing systems for outdoors, indoors, homes, offices, commercial buildings, schools and more.
Overview
Description
Door Closer Specialist has a range of gate closing systems for swing gates and pedestrian gates which allow for controlled access, reliable closing and no more slamming of gates.
Door Closer Specialist can now effectively & reliably close security access gates for Body Corporate gates, intercom gates, council gates, school gates, public area pedestrian gates, playground gates, childcare gates & swimming pool gates. The range includes:
The new Direkt gate closing system for outside gates
With more power than the smaller Domestic Garden gate closer, the Direkt Gate Closer is better suited to commercial or heavy use applications. The Direkt gate closing system can be fitted to security gates to ensure a positive latching action. Requirements of the Direkt Gate Closer are:
- Gate must not be more than 1200mm wide
- Gate must not be more than 80 kgs
- Gate must not open further than 110 degrees (door stop must be installed)
- Closer installed to “pull” side of gate
- Gate must be flush with the post it is hinged off
- Has adjustable closing speeds.
The Domestic Garden gate closer
Requirements:
- Gate must not be more than 1000mm wide
- Gate must not be more than 50 kgs
- Gate must not open further than 90 degrees (door stop must be installed)
- Closer installed to “pull” side of gate
- Gate must be flush with the post it is hinged off
- Has adjustable closing speeds.
Hydraulic slide arm closers used for gates, are standard door closers adapted to suit different set-ups & sometimes can only be installed by Door Closer Specialist.