GarageSafe over-bonnet storage

Minimise your unwanted mess with this modern and sleek innovation that helps you make better use of your available space.

The Over-Bonnet Storage unit from GarageSafe Storage Solutions is a secure, compact garage storage solution. Large enough to fit recreational and personal items such as golf clubs or surfboards, but expertly designed to not impinge on your car park space. All Over-Bonnet Storage options from Garage Safe are raised off the ground to provide protection from fire, water, dust, and vermin.

The system comes with a minimum bonnet clearance of 1.2 metres and in three sizes; the GS1, GS2, and GS3.

Features: