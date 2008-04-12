Garage Storage and Organisation Panel Systems from Garageworks

StoreWALL™ Panel Storage System Advantages

storeWALL™ cleverly makes use of an often overlooked and underused area of the home – the garage.

It is extremely flexible, as every item can easily be moved when and where you want, which makes the storeWALL™ adaptable to your family’s storage needs.

Hundreds of storage cabinets, storage shelves, hooks and storage baskets are available to suit every tool - hammer or hose, racket or bat.

Strong, durable and waterproof, storeWALL™ transforms the garage into much more than a place for your car!

Colours and Finish alternatives for StoreWALL™ Wall Panel Storage System

Bright White

Dover White

Grey

Global Pine

Rustic Cedar

StoreWALL™ 's Sizes

Now Garageworks provide a patented wall panel storage system called storeWALL™, which organises your garage walls and ceiling into manageable storage space on your walls and ceilings – simple, but extremely effective.Each panel is 2440mm x 380mm x 18mm. Each carton (4 panels) gives you a total coverage of 3.7 square metres.Garageworks is a garage storage organisation company that searches the globe to bring you high quality products that create neat, clean, useful storage space.