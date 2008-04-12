Garage Storage and Organisation Panel Systems from Garageworks
Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008
Make better use of storage space in your garage. Many storage cabinets, shelves, hooks and baskets to choose from. Tough and waterproof.
Overview
Description
Now Garageworks provide a patented wall panel storage system called storeWALL™, which organises your garage walls and ceiling into manageable storage space on your walls and ceilings – simple, but extremely effective.
StoreWALL™ Panel Storage System Advantages
Available in five colours:
Each panel is 2440mm x 380mm x 18mm. Each carton (4 panels) gives you a total coverage of 3.7 square metres.
Garageworks is a garage storage organisation company that searches the globe to bring you high quality products that create neat, clean, useful storage space.
- storeWALL™ cleverly makes use of an often overlooked and underused area of the home – the garage.
- It is extremely flexible, as every item can easily be moved when and where you want, which makes the storeWALL™ adaptable to your family’s storage needs.
- Hundreds of storage cabinets, storage shelves, hooks and storage baskets are available to suit every tool - hammer or hose, racket or bat.
- Strong, durable and waterproof, storeWALL™ transforms the garage into much more than a place for your car!
- Bright White
- Dover White
- Grey
- Global Pine
- Rustic Cedar
