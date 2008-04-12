Logo
Garage Storage And Organisation - Storewall� Panel System
Garage Storage and Organisation Panel Systems from Garageworks

Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008

Make better use of storage space in your garage. Many storage cabinets, shelves, hooks and baskets to choose from. Tough and waterproof.

Overview
Description
Now Garageworks provide a patented wall panel storage system called storeWALL™, which organises your garage walls and ceiling into manageable storage space on your walls and ceilings – simple, but extremely effective.

StoreWALL™ Panel Storage System Advantages
  • storeWALL™ cleverly makes use of an often overlooked and underused area of the home – the garage.
  • It is extremely flexible, as every item can easily be moved when and where you want, which makes the storeWALL™ adaptable to your family’s storage needs.
  • Hundreds of storage cabinets, storage shelves, hooks and storage baskets are available to suit every tool - hammer or hose, racket or bat.
  • Strong, durable and waterproof, storeWALL™ transforms the garage into much more than a place for your car!
Colours and Finish alternatives for StoreWALL™ Wall Panel Storage System
Available in five colours:
  • Bright White
  • Dover White
  • Grey
  • Global Pine
  • Rustic Cedar
StoreWALL™ 's Sizes
Each panel is 2440mm x 380mm x 18mm. Each carton (4 panels) gives you a total coverage of 3.7 square metres.

Garageworks is a garage storage organisation company that searches the globe to bring you high quality products that create neat, clean, useful storage space.
Contact
Display AddressSunshine West, VIC

80 Enterprise Way

03 9315 3880
