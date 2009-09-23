Gaming, Architainment, Industrial, Retail and Infrastructure LED Lights from Lighting Science

LED Lighting Solutions



Gaming: Custom backlighting designs for casino gaming machines

Architainment: Flood lighting, video display, backlighting, cove lighting, wall washing, strip lighting, video display grid, event lighting

Commercial/Industrial: (Gen 1 and Gen 2 lamp range:MR16, R16, R20, R30, R38, G25Gen 2 low bay, security light, direct and indirect perimeter lighting)

Retail: Under shelf lighting, display case, under cabinet lighting, jewellery case, object lighting

Infrastructure: Roadway lighting, street lighting, area lighting

Lighting Science is the only company able to supply LED outdoor and indoor lighting solutions for Gaming, Architainment, Industrial, Retail and Infrastructure markets.LED lighting product range includes:

Lighting Science has wide development capabilities and extensive knowledge of LEDs that fulfil your project requirements.



Development capabilities include:

Control, power, thermal, micro optics, micro driver technology, semiconductor optimisation

Complete in house integration

Development, prototyping and manufacturing

OEMS (lighting, building material manufacturers, others)

Concept, design, integration, project management, installation

Global Support Resources

Other benefits include:

Enhanced lighting performance

Reduced energy consumption

Lower maintenance costs

Use of hazardous materials eliminated

Lighting Science specialises in LED lighting design and engineering applications for the architainment, commercial and industrial, retail, public infrastructure and gaming markets. The range encompasses dynamic architectural lighting, integrated displays, media facades and retrofit lamps and fixtures.