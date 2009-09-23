Gaming, Architainment, Industrial, Retail and Infrastructure LED Lights from Lighting Science
Last Updated on 23 Sep 2009
Exclusive supplier of exterior and interior LED lights for gambling, architainment, manufacturing, merchandise, infrastructure enterprises
Overview
Lighting Science is the only company able to supply LED outdoor and indoor lighting solutions for Gaming, Architainment, Industrial, Retail and Infrastructure markets.
LED lighting product range includes:
- Gaming: Custom backlighting designs for casino gaming machines
- Architainment: Flood lighting, video display, backlighting, cove lighting, wall washing, strip lighting, video display grid, event lighting
- Commercial/Industrial: (Gen 1 and Gen 2 lamp range:MR16, R16, R20, R30, R38, G25Gen 2 low bay, security light, direct and indirect perimeter lighting)
- Retail: Under shelf lighting, display case, under cabinet lighting, jewellery case, object lighting
- Infrastructure: Roadway lighting, street lighting, area lighting
LED Lights from Lighting Science offering superior efficiency
Lighting Science has wide development capabilities and extensive knowledge of LEDs that fulfil your project requirements.
Development capabilities include:
- Control, power, thermal, micro optics, micro driver technology, semiconductor optimisation
- Complete in house integration
- Development, prototyping and manufacturing
- OEMS (lighting, building material manufacturers, others)
- Concept, design, integration, project management, installation
- Global Support Resources
LED Lighting from Lighting Science
Other benefits include:
- Enhanced lighting performance
- Reduced energy consumption
- Lower maintenance costs
- Use of hazardous materials eliminated
Lighting Science specialises in LED lighting design and engineering applications for the architainment, commercial and industrial, retail, public infrastructure and gaming markets. The range encompasses dynamic architectural lighting, integrated displays, media facades and retrofit lamps and fixtures.