Galaxy...taking security to another level!

Australian Lock Company proudly stands behind the claim that Galaxy, one of their high security locking systems, does in fact take security to another level.

The Galaxy restricted key systems can only be developed, built and maintained by authorised licensees. The integrity of each system during design, installation and operation is maintained at all times via records and machines reducing human interference. In addition the CNC machine increases product efficiency, reduces the likelihood of error and reduces the possibility of duplication.

Master Keying

Virtually 3 in 1 locks, Galaxy supersedes the traditional and more vulnerable 1 barrel keying systems usually found in today’s marketplace. Galaxy has 3 key orientations available for placement of codes:

Left, Centre and Right

Key blanks engage the Codebar to the desired orientation

Orientations are completely independent of each other

3 dedicated key blanks

All 3 orientations can be programmed on the one Codebar at the same time

Quick and easy to retrofit and recombinate

The uniqueness of Galaxy revolves around the ability to remove the centre codebar to change the programming of the lock. Factory built cylinders do not require pinning and therefore offer more confidence for product installation and consistency.

Where is it used?

BiLock Exclusive is used in the commercial industry. Some various applications include:

Universities

Council & Facility Buildings

Hotels

Schools

Corporate Buildings

For the highest security in locking systems, look no further than Galaxy.