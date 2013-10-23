Logo
Mitten Vinyl Australia
Gables from the Cambridge range

Gables in D5 Vertical and Cambridge Horizontal Vinyl Cladding

Last Updated on 23 Oct 2013

Roof Gables provide premium weathering performance for highly exposed areas.

Overview
Description

Roof Gables in vertical and horizontal vinyl weatherboards provide superior weathering performance for highly exposed areas as it requires minimal maintenance.


Superior weathering performance for highly exposed areas

Cambridge's Colour-Rich formula ensures the weatherboard retain its appearance for the life of the board.

  • Superior performance against wind resistance and weathering
  • Resilient and virtually maintenance free
  • Energy efficient with insulated foam backing
  • Lightweight construction for easy installation
  • Lightly textured finished for a ‘just painted’ appearance
  • Available in 10 colours from the Cambridge range
  • Lifetime Warranty for peace of mind


Mitten Vinyl Australia’s Gables is the superior choice for hard to maintain areas as it will never need painting and will retain its appearance for the life of the board.

Contact
Display AddressMilperra, NSW

180 Beaconsfield St

02 9774 5366
Display AddressWangara, WA

Unit 2, 43 Dellamarta Road

08 9309 4309
