Gables in D5 Vertical and Cambridge Horizontal Vinyl Cladding

Roof Gables in vertical and horizontal vinyl weatherboards provide superior weathering performance for highly exposed areas as it requires minimal maintenance.





Superior weathering performance for highly exposed areas

Cambridge's Colour-Rich formula ensures the weatherboard retain its appearance for the life of the board.

Superior performance against wind resistance and weathering

Resilient and virtually maintenance free

Energy efficient with insulated foam backing

Lightweight construction for easy installation



Lightly textured finished for a ‘just painted’ appearance

Available in 10 colours from the Cambridge range

Lifetime Warranty for peace of mind





Mitten Vinyl Australia’s Gables is the superior choice for hard to maintain areas as it will never need painting and will retain its appearance for the life of the board.