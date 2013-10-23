Gables in D5 Vertical and Cambridge Horizontal Vinyl Cladding
Last Updated on 23 Oct 2013
Roof Gables provide premium weathering performance for highly exposed areas.
Overview
Description
Roof Gables in vertical and horizontal vinyl weatherboards provide superior weathering performance for highly exposed areas as it requires minimal maintenance.
Superior weathering performance for highly exposed areas
Cambridge's Colour-Rich formula ensures the weatherboard retain its appearance for the life of the board.
- Superior performance against wind resistance and weathering
- Resilient and virtually maintenance free
- Energy efficient with insulated foam backing
- Lightweight construction for easy installation
- Lightly textured finished for a ‘just painted’ appearance
- Available in 10 colours from the Cambridge range
- Lifetime Warranty for peace of mind
Mitten Vinyl Australia’s Gables is the superior choice for hard to maintain areas as it will never need painting and will retain its appearance for the life of the board.
Contact
Display AddressMilperra, NSW
180 Beaconsfield St02 9774 5366
Display AddressWangara, WA
Unit 2, 43 Dellamarta Road08 9309 4309